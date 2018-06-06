Home > News > Local >

Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections

Bukola Saraki Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, put Mahmud’s nomination to a voice vote and it was adopted by the senators.

  • Published:
Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections play

Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections

(Independent Newspapers Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Ahmad Mahmud from Zamfara as the Resident Electoral Commissioner after two rejections.

The confirmation followed the report presented by Sen. Suleiman Nazif, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, at the plenary.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, put Mahmud’s nomination to a voice vote and it was adopted by the senators.

Nazif had in his reports, recommended the rejection of the nominee, maintaining that he hails from Sokoto State and not Zamfara as he claimed.

Objecting to the rejection, Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara), alleged that Nazif had compromised to reject the nomination of Mahmud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate first rejected Mahmud’s nomination on Nov. 23 on the ground that he is not an indigene of Zamfara.

The Senate later agreed to re-visit the rejection after Sen. Marafa raised a Point-of-Order and sought the leave of the Upper Chamber to re-consider the rejection.

Mahmud’s nomination was also rejected on Nov. 29 and it was referred to the committee for further legislative action.

Also on Wednesday, the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly confirmed the nominations of Mr Monday Udo Tom from Akwa Ibom and Attahiru Madami from Niger as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Mr Festus Okoye from Imo was also confirmed as the National Electoral Commissioner representing South-East zone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 peoplebullet
2 Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they...bullet
3 Ibrahim Idris National Assembly reaffirms vote of no confidence on...bullet

Local

5, 200 Adamawa IDPs relocate to Gombe
In Adamawa 5, 200 IDPs relocate to Gombe
Nigeria ranked top abortion search country in the world
Google Analysis Nigeria ranked top abortion search country in the world
Court says only Buhari can disclose medical bills for London trips
Buhari Court says only President can disclose medical bills for London trips
Ex Kaduna Gov Yero has been granted N1million bail
Ramalan Yero Ex Kaduna Governor has been granted N1million bail