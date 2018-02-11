Home > News > Local >

Sen. Wamakko bags Uganda Varsity honorary award

Aliyu Wamakko Senator bags Uganda Varsity honorary award

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday.

The International Islamic University, Mbali, Uganda, has honoured Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto), for his meritorious service to humanity, especially his penchant for the education of the youths.

Mani said that, Wamakko, was bestowed with the honour at the University’s 30th Anniversary and Convocation, held at Mbali city, 220 kilometers away from the Ugandan Capital, Kampala.

He quoted the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Dr Ahmad Ssengendo as appreciating the sustained support of Sen. Wamakko to the University, along side other notable individuals and some countries , globally.

Ssengendo attributed the myriad of tangible achievements recorded by the University to such invaluable steady support and cooperation.

The Vice Chancellor said that, the Institution had graduated no fewer than 25,000 students in the last thirty years.

Responding, Sen. Wamakko commended the gesture of the University and pledged to do more to ensure that youths, women and other vulnerable groups continue to acquire education, at all levels.

He further described education as the only panacea to the majority of the problems plaguing societies, across the world.

Wamakko who is Chairman of the Senate committee on Basic and Secondary Education, reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly, to ensure adequate funding of education, at all levels.

Mani said that, the ceremony was attended by several dignitaries from within and outside Uganda, including the Ugandan President, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Edward Ssenkandi.

