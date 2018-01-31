Home > News > Local >

Sen Olujimi: 'I didn't slap anyone and no one slapped me'

Senator Biodun Olujimi has denied instructing an aide to dish out hot slaps to a national assembly staff.

Senator Abiodun Olujimi was alleged to have asked her aide to slap the National Assembly staff, but the staff slapped her in return. play

Senator Biodun Olujimi who represents Ekiti South in the upper legislative chamber, has denied instructing an aide to slap a staff of the national assembly.

She also said she was not at the receiving end of any dirty slaps.

According to sundry reports, the senator couldn’t understand why a staff of NASS had to ride in an elevator reserved for ‘distinguished senators’.

A fight would break out in the elevator, reports say, before slaps rained like pellets.

No slaps

Olujimi says the stories of what transpired in the elevator were untrue.

“I went for a public hearing and I understood that there was another meeting upstairs so I got into a lift, yes it was a staff lift and I thought that everyone should be allowed in it and my security stood in front of me”, Olujimi explained to journalists.

She added that even though there was a scuffle in the elevator, it had nothing to do with her.

“Some gentleman and women came in and were abusing and saying  to my security, 'get out of our lift'.

“One of them just pushed someone and then they had an altercation. I just came out and told them that it was wrong and that is what happened".

Senator Abiodun Olujimi of Ekiti South play Senator Olujimi has been accused of asking an aide to slap a nass staff (News Now Nigeria )

 

Asked if she ordered her aide to slap anyone, Senator Olujimi said she is too old to do a thing like that.

Olujimi is 61 years of age.

“Could I have done that? Is it possible? How can I ask anybody to slap? The boy came, and they brought him and I told him he should go because he knew that he didn’t do well. You didn’t do well because you were the one that slapped him. I didn’t even say a word all through because I stood at the back.

“It wasn’t my business. It was the business of the security man. Yes, I was in the staff lift. But what says we can’t go in a staff lift? When I see people standing outside in distinguished senators lift, I always tell them to come in because I believe that is the way it should be. How could I have slapped anybody at my age, and level? That is not possible.”

