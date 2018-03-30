Home > News > Local >

Sen Ashafa commends Buhari for N20B Ikorodu-Sagamu road rehabilitation

Senator Gbenga Ashafa says the completion of N20billion Ikorodu-Sagamu road will greatly improve the quality of life of constituents.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa with other lawmakers (Senate)
The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the sum of N20 billion Naira for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu –Sagamu express way.

In a statement Ashafa said: “On behalf of the good and hardworking people of Lagos East Senatorial District in general and the good people of Ikorodu in particular, I seize this opportunity to commend His Excellency, President Muhamadu Buhari and the Honourable Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola on the recent approval of the sum of N20billion for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu – Sagamu road. We called and you answered.

“I also thank His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode our dear Governor for the role he has played at the executive level in ensuring the approval of the funding for the construction/rehabilitation of this project.”

Noting the role he and lawmakers of the Eastern District of Lagos played, Ashafa stated that: "having observed the perennial strain and discomfort that the above stated road project has caused our teeming constituents, I led the clamour of other legislators from the Lagos East Senatorial District via my letter dated 24th July, 2017 in urging the Hon. Minister for Power, Works and Housing to prioritize the award of the said project.

"The Honourable Minister graciously directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry to respond vide a letter dated 18th October, 2017 with Reference Number: DDHMS/CR/62/NASS/111/409 confirming that the said project has been prioritized and that the procurement process for the project had indeed commenced.

"Yesterday’s approval of funding by the Federal Executive Council therefore marks the end of the award process.”   

Ashafa said he is excited about the positive effect the road will have on the people of Ikorodu.

He said he has confidence that the federal government will speedily complete the project.  

“I am deeply excited because the completion of this project would greatly improve the quality of life of our constituents, by easing the stress they currently face commuting that route while also easing the stress on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, by serving as a viable alternative to commuters.

"I am confident that work would commence in earnest towards the speedy completion of this important infrastructural project soonest", Ashafa said.

President Buhari is currently on a two-day working visit to Lagos.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse.

