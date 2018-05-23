Home > News > Local >

Security chiefs to get 'special funding' to stop killings - Senate

Killings Security chiefs to get ‘special funding’ to stop attacks

Saraki said lawmakers observed that funding was major problem in addressing the security challenges in the country.

  • Published:
Security chiefs will get ‘special funding’ to stop attacks and killings in Nigeria play

Security chiefs will get ‘special funding’ to stop attacks and killings in Nigeria

(State House)
Security chiefs are demanding for special funding to quell the increasing cases of killings and kidnappings in Nigerian communities by suspected herdsmen and bandits.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed this after a closed-door meeting between the Senate and security chiefs on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

The Senate had summoned the heads of security agencies to brief them on steps taken to arrest the ugly trend.

Speaking after the meeting which lasted for over three hours, Saraki said they “all observed” that funding was major problem in addressing the situation.

“We all observed the funding issue and also agreed that there must be special funding. So we gave them two weeks to present their own budget on this are of special funding that we think will go a long way to improve the security situation in the country,” Saraki said.

ALSO READ: Benue Governor says herdsmen have killed 492 people in 5 months

The Senate further expressed concerns on the coordination between the security heads in the country.

“Our great concern also was the issue of coordination among the security agencies and on that, we’ll be looking on how to strengthen that aspect of insecurity through constitutional law passage.”

Saraki expressed the commitment of the Senate towards ensuring that the necessary legislations are passed to boost the country’s security.

“We decided directly that on our part, certain outstanding dues or protocols that needed to be given a fast track, be addressed immediately to see that they can be passed as soon as possible in order to strengthen security architecture,” he said.

“We have our role to play and they are committed to play their own role and we hope that over the next couple of weeks, we will begin to take action on some of these things that we are committed to,” he added.

