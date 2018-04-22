Home > News > Local >

Security challenges facing Nigeria worrisome says Gowon

Gowon, who attended a special prayer summit in Yenagoa, said that he had prayed and hoped at the end of the Nigerian Civil War that the country would not go through that path again.

Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to rise in prayer against insurgency, herdsmen play

Yakubu Gowon

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has described as worrisome the widespread security challenges and killings in the country.

Gowon, who attended a special prayer summit in Yenagoa, said that he had prayed and hoped at the end of the Nigerian Civil War that the country would not go through that path again.

He spoke with journalists shortly after a special church service in Yenagoa on Sunday

Gowon, Chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays, said the activities of militant groups, the Boko Haram and the killings perpetrated by the ‘so called Fulani herdsmen’ were of serious concern to the leaders, elders and indeed, the citizens.

He explained that the country’s leaders were having sleepless nights over the acts of brutality and wickedness across the country.

Gowon called on Nigerians to give the requisite support to those in leadership positions in the bid to address the emergent security challenges in the country.

This is worrisome. When I recall the end of the civil war, I had hoped and prayed that Nigeria would never go through the same experience again.

“This was what I prayed for and you can see how worrying it is.

“All these spate of crises: Is it the militants, is it the Boko Haram, is it the so called Fulani herdsmen?

“All sorts of things that are happening. Man’s inhumanity to man, that is happening through out the length and breath of Nigeria.

“Sadly, it is worrying to all Nigerians, and this is what all of us who are in leadership positions, your governor, and his assistants as well as all the governors throughout the country.

“All of us who are leaders are concerned about it, and always aim for whatever we can do to put it under control.

“But it is not only the leaders that can do it. They need the press and support of the people so that they can deal with the problem together.

“And this is our prayer, prayer for the everyone in Nigeria and all Nigerians wherever they are. We hope for greater peace than what we have for now,” Gowon said

Also,Gov Seriake  Dickson of Bayelsa said the state government decided to join Nigeria Prays Group led by Gowon to pray for the country so that the leaders and indeed, the county would do the right thing.

The governor noted yearly prayer meeting of Nigeria Prays network was hosted at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, because of the conviction that Nigerians of all faiths should pray for the peace, stability and progress of the country.

And of course, there are lots challenges, principally, security challenges, challenges of wanton killings, conduct of government officials, challenges of building harmony, and so we align with the remarks of our leader.

“That is why our state is joining hand with him and the Nigeria Prays group to continue to pray for our state, our leadership and our country to do what is right.” Dickson said.

