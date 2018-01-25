Home > News > Local >

Security agencies to monitor hate speeches on social media

Hate Speech Security agencies to monitor and tackle spread on social media

The security agencies have been ordered to tackle the propagation of hate speech through social media posts.

  Published:
Security agencies to monitor hate speeches on social media

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Guardian)
The propagation of hate speech, especially through social media, will henceforth be monitored by top security agencies in Nigeria.

TheCable reports that the federal government gave the directive to security agencies after a security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The security agencies have been ordered to tackle the propagation of hate speech through social media posts.

Minister of Defence speaks

Ministan Tsaro ya kai ma Shugaban Ƙasar Tchadi ziyara play

Ministan Tsaro ya kai ma Shugaban Ƙasar Tchadi ziyara
 

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, reportedly described the trend of hate speech on social media as worrisome.

Relevant security agencies should as a matter of urgency tackle the propagation of hate speeches through the social media, particularly by some notable Nigerians,” Ali said.

This is coming one year after the minister of information, Lai Mohammed vowed that the current administration would not regulate social media.

Osinbajo says hate speech is terrorism

We won't restrain press freedom - Lai Mohammed

In January 2017, the Information minister, Lai Mohammed had said the Federal Government wont restrain press freedom even as he said the government will go after propagators of hate speech.

He said: “We have said it before and we want to re-state it: the federal government has no immediate or long-term plan to stifle press freedom. Even the social media, with its warts and all, will neither be regulated nor have its operations tampered with.”

