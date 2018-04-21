Scores killed again in Zamfara

news

Suspected gunmen have again killed about 30 people in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An eye witness, Mr Shuaibu Kabaro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maru that the suspected gunmen attacked the two communities and the incident was immediately reported to the security agents.

He said three of the bandits were arrested by security agents following the prompt report of the incident to the security personnel.

Shuaibu said, the gunmen in turn went and mobilized more gangs and returned in multitude to carry out the attack which left about 30 dead and many others injured in the two communities.

The Maru Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi and the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu both confirmed the killings.

According to them, many of the villagers deserted their homes for fear of further attacks which now characterized the mode of operations of the gunmen.

The duo said, with the presence of security personnel now in the area however, many of the villagers had returned home.

The PPRO further explained that units of mobile police working with the military and other security agents were immediately mobilized to the affected areas and that peace and normalcy had been restored.

The police spokesman however said that the actual number of those killed was still being worked on and “until this is done, l cannot give you actual figure at the moment’’.