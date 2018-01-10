School Resumption :  Rivers government bemoans poor turn out of pupils

news

The Commissioner for Education in Rivers, Tamuno-Sisi Jaja, on Tuesday lamented the poor turnout out of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools.

Jaja spoke on the sidelines of his ongoing inspection of schools in Port Harcourt.

He expressed regret that some schools were yet to reopen for academic activities inspite of several notices on the Monday resumption date issued by the Ministry of Education.

“The low turnout of pupils and non-compliance to our directive is quite worrisome.

“However, we are impressed with the level of compliance by private schools that have re-opened for academic activities,” he said.

Jaja said the ministry would continue to monitor and enforce resumption of schools in the state.