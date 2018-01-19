Home > News > Local >

In Nasarawa Govt suspends school principal, teachers for flogging students

The state Commissioner for educated said the ministry has written to all public schools informing their managements of the ban on corporal punishment.

Corporal punishment is nearing extinction in Nigerian schools due to complaints.

(Daily Mail)
The Nasarawa state government has suspended the Principal of Government Science Secondary School (GSS), Nassarawa-Eggon, and three other officials for meting out corporal punishment to some students.

A video showing a male teacher beating students on the assembly ground had gone viral, sparking outrage on social media.

(Punch)

 

According to the state Commissioner of Education, Mr. Tijani Ahmed, the state government has also banned  corporal punishments in public schools across the 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state.

Speaking to Northern City News on Thursday, January 18, 2018, Ahmed confirmed that the school principal and other officials were suspended for one month, adding that a committee has been set up to investigate the incident is expected to report back in one week to enable the government deal with the matter appropriately.

He said, "We have constituted a committee to investigate the matter and report to the ministry in the next one week to enable the ministry to take appropriate action.

"Already, three staff members of the school including the Principal have been given a one-month suspension over their involvement in the corporal punishment pending the report of the committee set up by the ministry."

Ahmed noted that the ministry has written to all public schools informing their managements of the ban on corporal punishment.

He further warned teachers against such punishment in the future "as anyone caught would face disciplinary action."

"Even if teachers would want to punish students for any offence, it should be minor punishment," the commissioner added.

It was gathered that the GSS students were beaten for coming late to school.

