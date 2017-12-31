Home > News > Local >

Saraki :  Pray for improved economy in 2018 - Senate President

Saraki Pray for improved economy in 2018 - Senate President

Bukola Saraki, extended his heart-felt wishes to all Nigerians.

  • Published:
Ashafa felicitates with Senate President, Bukola Saraki at 55 play

Senate president Bukola Saraki, pictured here in 2015, originally faced a total of 18 charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal but was acquitted in June 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has extended his heart felt good wishes to all Nigerians in the New Year, calling on them to pray for a full recovery of the economy in 2018.

In a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Bukola Saraki said a strong economy would enable the government to achieve physical development and improved standard of living of the people.

According to The Punch, the President of the Senate noted that most of the problems now threatening the unity , progress and peace of the country were rooted in the poor state of the economy and that there was need for the government and Nigerians to work together in 2018 to ensure the success of policies initiated to rebuild the economy, create employment, attract investment opportunities and make the nation self- sufficient.

He however seeks the co-operation of the people stating that government alone cannot make the economy to work. He said co -operation , prayers and change of attitude on the part of the people would develop the country and make 2018 a more fruitful and beneficial year for the citizenry. “I wish all Nigerians overflowing happiness on this joyful occasion ,” Saraki said.

The end of one year and the beginning of another is always a time that is full of hope. While 2017 was challenging for many Nigerians , we must look back on the year with the knowledge that better days are

All of us deserve a chance to live a better life. This is why the Senate and indeed the 8 th National Assembly will continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that all the policies and programmes of the present administration targeted at making life more meaningful for the people are realized .

The National Assembly will not spare efforts in passing more laws that will serve as catalyst for our economic stability and growth. Laws that will help make our businesses thrive. Laws that will enhance the creation of jobs and put more money in the pockets of our people ”, he stated.   He wishes Nigerians a happy and blessed 2018.

Article by Afeez Adesola

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day
Police Making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail
Aregbesola Osun state civil servants suspend strike
Buhari Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Wole Soyinka Read Nobel laureate's 'New Year' statement

Local

Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa
In Jigawa Truck driver crushes 15 people to death hours to New Year celebrations
Kingsley Fanwo
Yahaya Bello Kogi Rice is a success story – Kingsley Fanwo
Nigeria's Wole Soyinka became the first African to be recognised with the prize, which from 1901 to 1985 went to only eight people from outside the US and EUurope
Wole Soyinka Read Nobel laureate's 'New Year' statement
Buhari ya nuna facin ran sa bisa ga lamarin da ya faru a zaman majalisar sa
Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day