The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has just arrived in Plateau State, to meet with and commiserate with the people of the State over the recent killings.

He will also be conducting an on-the-spot assessment of affected communities.

He was received at the Airport by the SSG of Plateau State, Mr. Rufus Bature.

He is now in a closed door meeting with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.