Saraki leads senators to Aso Rock over herdsmen crisis

Benue Attacks

At the meeting, the lawmakers discussed the issues of security across the country, especially in Benue, where 73 people were slaughtered by herdsmen.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday night, January 16, 2018, led other senators to the presidential villa in Abuja to discuss the ongoing Fulani herdsmen killings in Benue and other states.

At a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the lawmakers raised the issues of security in the country and discussed their resolution on the herdsmen crisis.

The National Assembly (NASS) had earlier  given the Inspector-General police, Ibrahim Idris, a 14-day ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators of the Benue attacks, which led to the deaths of 73 persons.

They also called on the Federal Government to take a decisive action concerning the crisis.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Saraki said they visited the villa to brief the President on NASS resolution on the herdsmen crisis.

He said, "It's just a follow up, you know I was here with the speaker two nights ago. Today is our first day in session, and if you followed, we debated the issue of the unfortunate incident in Benue.

"We came here to brief the president on some of our resolutions, particularly concerning security."

Commending the Senate delegation, the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang, said it is impressive to see the lawmakers debate the "issues of security with the greatest passion void of political affiliations."

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open grazing law, Miyetti Allah

In the fresh attacks that started on New Year Day, the herdsmen have slaughtered over 70 persons in Benue, Adamawa and other States, with Benue being the most hit.

Last week, the State Government led by Governor Samuel Ortom buried 73 people in a mass funeral that sparked outrage across the country as many Nigerians demanded justice for the deceased.

