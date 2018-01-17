Saraki leads senators to Aso Rock over herdsmen crisis

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday night, January 16, 2018, led other senators to the presidential villa in Abuja to discuss the ongoing Fulani herdsmen killings in Benue and other states.

At a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the lawmakers raised the issues of security in the country and discussed their resolution on the herdsmen crisis.

The National Assembly (NASS) had earlier given the Inspector-General police, Ibrahim Idris, a 14-day ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators of the Benue attacks , which led to the deaths of 73 persons.

They also called on the Federal Government to take a decisive action concerning the crisis.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Saraki said they visited the villa to brief the President on NASS resolution on the herdsmen crisis.

He said, "It's just a follow up, you know I was here with the speaker two nights ago. Today is our first day in session, and if you followed, we debated the issue of the unfortunate incident in Benue.

"We came here to brief the president on some of our resolutions, particularly concerning security."

Commending the Senate delegation, the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang, said it is impressive to see the lawmakers debate the "issues of security with the greatest passion void of political affiliations."

In the fresh attacks that started on New Year Day, the herdsmen have slaughtered over 70 persons in Benue, Adamawa and other States, with Benue being the most hit.