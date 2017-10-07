Home > News > Local >

Saraki :  Senate President congratulates Super Eagles

  Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian)
The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, congratulated the Nigerian Super Eagles and all Nigerians on the nation's qualification for the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to hold in Russia next year.

The Senate President said that he was in Uyo and witnessed firsthand the dedication, poise and consistency of our players, adding that these attributes of the team have given hope to all Nigerians that our team will represent Africa well at the next World Cup.

"I want to congratulate our players for the way they played throughout the whole qualifying phase," the Sena. President said.

"From the way that they continue to play and improve, it is my hope, and the hope of millions across the country that our Super Eagles will represent our nation and the continent well at next year's World Cup," he added.

The Senate President also stated that the Senate would work to ensure that our players are well equipped and welli prepared for the 2018 outing.

Saraki also urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the Ministry of Sports to not take their feet off the pedal ahead of 2018.

ALSO READ: President Buhari hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambia

"Right now, we must begin to plan and work towards victory for our Super Eagles," Saraki said,

"They have made us proud on the field, now, the NFF, the Ministry of Sports, the sponsors, and all concerned stakeholders must work together to ensure that our players and the team thrives at the World Cup.

"As our players continue to make us all proud and demonstrate the greatness in our diversity, I want to also congratulate all Nigerians. We can truly achieve great things when we work and stand together," he said.

