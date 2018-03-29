Saraki eulogises colleagues as 8th Senate passes 201 bills

news

As the 8th Senate passed its 201st bill on Thursday, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has commended his colleagues in the 8th Senate for their support and hard work.

According to him, the chamber achieved this milestone because of the members’ dedication and commitment to their responsibilities.

The Senate president made the commendation in a tweet on his personal handle (@Bukolasaraki), saying:

“As of today, the Senate has passed 201 Bills. We still have 15 months to go, yet, we have reached this milestone. I would like to thank my Distinguished Colleagues for their hard work and cooperation over the last 33 months.’’

“Recall that the 5th Senate (2003 to 2007) passed 129 Bills in all; the 6th Senate (2007 to 2011) passed 72 Bills and the 7th Senate (2011 to 2015) had a total of 129 Bills, respectively,” he said.