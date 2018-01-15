Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara have advocated enhanced welfare for both serving and retired officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

Saraki and Dogara’s messages were contained in separate statements issued by their spokesmen on Monday, January 15, 2018 after laying sheaths at the National Arcade to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Both leaders of the National Assembly lauded the national attention being accorded the nation's armed forces through the annual celebration of the day, while adding that the presents an opportunity for the Federal Government and military authorities to prioritize the welfare of both their serving and retired personnel, in view of the enormous sacrifices they render to sustain the peace and security of the country.

"I must commend the Federal Government for its commitment to ensure that the nation's armed forces are fully catered for in terms of operational logistics and welfare packages,” Saraki said in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

“But there is room for more when you consider that these are men who have given their all and continue to give their all for the security, stability and prosperity of the country.

"While serving members of the armed forces must be made to feel that their effort at protecting the territorial integrity of the country and assisting in the maintenance of law and order internally - often at the risk of their very lives - is not in vain, the welfare of the immediate families of all our fallen heroes must be given due consideration," the Senate President added.

Similarly, Speaker Dogara extolled the courage and sacrifice of men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, saying their effort at maintaining the territorial integrity of Nigeria and security of lives and property will never go unrecognized.

He assured officers of the Force that the House of Representatives would partner with the executive to ensure that their welfare is not compromised by ensuring that their full entitlement are always paid without delay.

"As we mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us remember to always show genuine appreciation to gallant men and women who deprived themselves of so much so that we may have this nation, Nigeria. Even in death, their sacrifice will never be in vain,” Dogara said in a statement by his special adviser on media and public affairs, Turaki Hassan.

"We haven't forgotten their efforts and acts of courage in the war against Boko Haram in the North East. Our experience, at the peak of this insurgency only emphasises how our country would have been if we didn't have dedicated men and women constantly on guard to protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

"The House of Representatives will continue to partner with the executive to ensure that the Armed Forces are properly funded to be able to discharge their duties effectively.

"We forever remain indebted to them, and want to use this occasion to say thank you for your sacrifice for all Nigerians," the Speaker added.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended at the ceremony.

Also present at the National Arcade are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.