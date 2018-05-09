Home > News > Local >

Saraki, Dogara for Oshiomhole’s APC chairmanship bid declaration

He told newsmen in Benin that President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, would join top members of the party at the occasion.

Former Governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday announced that he would declare his bid for the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Oshiomhole said that Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, would lead governors elected on the party’s platform to the declaration which would hold at TRANSCORP Hilton.

The former governor is favoured to replace outgoing chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun after he received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole said he was joining the chairmanship race to contribute to the growth of the party.

According to him, it is true that I intend to make my ambition known to our party members and Nigerians.

“I strongly believe that with the experience I have gathered in my public life, having served as President of NLC, governor of Edo, I have what it takes to take our dear party, the ruling party, to the next level.”

