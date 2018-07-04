Pulse.ng logo
Saraki describes Senator Abaribe’s arrest as unfortunate

Senator Abaribe was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS)  in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018.

  • Published:
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate. play

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

According to the lawmaker’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), the DSS arrested his client for supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Ume also said that Senator Abaribe was accused of gun running.

Sacrifice for Nigeria’s democracy

Speaking further on the issue, Saraki said that the lawmaker’s arrest was part of the sacrifice for the nation’s democracy.

According to the Senate President, “Distinguished Sen. Abaribe, we are all happy to see that you are back. It was an unfortunate situation that we hope that things will definitely restore back normal in all these issues that concerns you.

“It is one of these sacrifices unfortunately that we all have to make in deepening our democracy.”

Abaribe had earlier raised a point of Order during plenary to narrate his ordeal in detention.

He said “I have been deluged by Nigerians especially my colleagues who have been very worried about the reports that came up regarding my arrest by men of the DSS.

“I crave your indulgence Mr president and that of my colleagues that yes1, that on Friday 22, June, I was arrested at the gate of the Hilton hotel while the international press institute congress was going on. I was taken to the office of the DSS by 11.30 in the morning and subsequently by 5 pm I was taken to my house for a search of my residence.

“When we got to my house, that was the point at which I was now formally informed of why I was arrested because the search warrant that was used stated clearly that I’m being accused with aiding and sponsoring a proscribed organisation, IPOB and so that the search of my house was to look for evidence of such.

“After the search which took another 5 to 6 hours, I was talking to the office of the DSS about 12 midnight and now kept there.

 “I have been released through the intervention of all well meaning Nigerians led by you and the leadership of the Senate, so Iam very glad and grateful and want to use this opportunity yo thank all Nigerians who were concerned and who did everything to secure my release.

 “Nothing has been found for the allegations that were made. Uptill this moment, iam still on bail, administrative bail by the DSS. Every morning I have to report to the DSS but of course these things are going to be challenged in the court of law.

ALSO READ: Abaribe arrested because he discovered N30b fraud in budget

 “I want to crave your indulgence to tell every Nigerian where I want to go and where iam going to. I will do this by hiving you Mr president, distinguished colleagues, a quotation from the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt.

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.

“I will continue to tell the truth, I will continue to stand by this country and I will continue to say no person is bigger than this country.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was however granted an administrative bail after five days in DSS custody.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

