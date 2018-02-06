Saraki ‘House of Cards nature of my trial damaging Buhari’s anti-corruption war’

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has likened his false asset declaration trial at the Code of Conduct (CCT) the American television series, House of Cards.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, Saraki sympathized with the chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar who is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had in April 2016, cleared Umar of all charges before Saraki was discharged of the thirteen-count charge bothering on false asset declaration on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

The EFCC, however, filed a two-count charge against Umar for allegedly receiving gratification to influence his judgement on cases, four days before the resumption of Saraki’s case.

Describing Umar’s case as a ‘travail in the hands of the EFCC’, Saraki said the actions of the Federal government is damaging the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“I sympathize with the chairman of the Tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar, for his travail in the hands of the EFCC which suddenly woke up 4 days to the resumption of this case to file criminal charges against him,” Saraki said.

“You will recall that in April 2016, when our lawyers asked the Tribunal Chairman to recuse himself from our case, because of the criminal investigation against him, the EFCC swiftly cleared Mr. Umar of any wrongdoing.

“Now, I find it amusing, that in a dramatic turnaround, this same EFCC now thinks that Mr. Umar has a case to answer just before the commencement of my case before him. What has changed since April 2016?

“As much as many Nigerians want to continue to believe that this my case is merely about asset declaration irregularities, the maneuvers, manipulation, intrigues, schemes, and "House of Cards" nature of this whole case proves otherwise.

“I really wonder whether those who genuinely love this Government appreciate the damage that all this is doing to our so-called ‘War Against Corruption.’ However, in all of this, my confidence in the judiciary and its ability to do justice in all cases, remains unshaken,” he added.

Earlier, Saraki expressed optimism of a favourable outcome at the CCT.