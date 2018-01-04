Saraki condemns "callous" attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Benue

news

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has condemned the massacre of dozens of people in Tiv communities in Benue State that was allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in attacks between Sunday, December 31, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The herdsmen carried out the devastating attacks in Guma Local Government Area and Logo LGA of the state leaving at least 20 people dead, with other sources claiming about 50 died from the attacks.

In a statement released on his official Facebook account on Thursday, January 4, 2018, Saraki said such attacks should never be allowed to take place in the country.

While he commiserated with the families of the victims, he said the Senate will do its best to make sure that the perpetrators of the violence are brought to justice.

The statement read, "The heinous killings in Benue State that has left countless families without their loved ones was a reprehensible act of violence. As Nigerians, we must all remain united in our condemnation of all such violence.

"I join the nation in grieving and praying for all that have been affected. Such actions do not and will never have a place in Nigeria.

"The perpetrators of this callous act must be caught and brought to justice - the Nigerian Senate will continue to render all necessary support to ensure that this happens."

Police arrest eight suspects

On Wednesday, December 3, the Benue State Police Command announced that it had arrested eight suspects in connection to the attacks.

According to a statement released by the state's Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, in Makurdi, six of the suspects were arrested in Guma, while two were arrested in Logo.

ASP Yamu also gave details of of the locations of the attacks and revealed that security personnel have been deployed to prevent any further attacks.

President Buhari blamed for attacks

Many residents of Benue took to the streets of Makurdi on Wednesday to protest against the savage attacks and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the terror of the herdsmen or resign from his position.

State governor, Samuel Ortom, was reportedly stoned while trying to calm protesters at Wurukum in Makurdi after the angry protesters vowed to remain on the streets until a decisive action is taken against the attackers.

They had barricaded major roads leading in and out of Makurdi as soldiers drafted to quell the protest and prevent mayhem found it difficult to control the crowd.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Ortom, who is from Guma LGA, had blamed the Federal Government for the attacks.

The governor said the attacks were successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the herdsmen.

He said the state had notified the Federal Government of the threat of the herdsmen after they vowed to resist the state's anti-grazing bill which came into effect on November 1, 2017.

"You would recall that I made official reports to the federal government about the intended invasion of Benue State by these herdsmen who claimed that they would resist the (Anti-Grazing) law. I have never seen where people would come out with this level of impunity.

"This is unfortunate; we are living in a country that is presumed to be our own. Security agencies in this country had been aware of the impending attacks and what you are seeing here is just a tip of the iceberg.

"The federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari must rise and give us protection to show that we are truly citizens of this country.

"Though we will continue to urge our people to be law abiding, there is a limit to what we can bear. This is not fair, it is not right and certainly unacceptable," he said.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, also criticised President Buhari's silence over the numerous attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen in the country over the past few years.