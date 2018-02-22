Home > News > Local >

Saraki advises media on quality reporting

Bukola Saraki Senate President advises media on quality reporting

Saraki gave the advice when a delegation from the International Press Institute (IPI) led by its Director Barbara Traori paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

  • Published:
Bukola Saraki play

Bukola Saraki

(bellanaija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Thursday, advised the media on quality reporting.

Saraki gave the advice when a delegation from the International Press Institute (IPI) led by its Director Barbara Traori paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Saraki said quality reporting would ensure the strengthening of the country’s democracy which would result into a free press.

The strengthening of the democracy of a country will rest not only on the media but the government.

“That is why we really should be partners in progress and work closely together.

“That is not happening.There is need for us to continue to do that based on the understanding that we are on the same side.

“Institutions like us must be strengthened and when we strengthen our institutions, we don’t strengthen individuals because some of us will come and go but we must strengthen our institutions and democracy,” he said.

The president of the senate said that when the parliament and the press work together as institutions, it would go a long way in ensuring that Nigerians were better served.

Earlier, Mr Nduka Obaigbena , Chairman, IPI World Congress Organising Committee, said the institute was a network of global journalists, editors and publishers dedicated to promotion of free press and good governance all over the world.

Obaigbena, who is the publisher of This Day Newspapers, said it was the decision of the IPI to grant Nigeria the hosting rights.

It is in our interest to showcase the best of Nigeria, to showcase our democracy which is thriving and continuing, to showcase the fact, that in Nigeria, we don’t quite have the trouble of the media.”

Barbara Traori, the Director of the Institute called for greater cooperation between the government and the media.

“Of course there will be healthy tensions between the news media and the authorities.

“But we also do believe that in a democracy such as Nigeria, the space that the state can offer to quality journalism is vital.

“Not only in the sense of ‘hands off’ but also in the sense of proactively giving the journalistic community, the safety they need to work professionally.

“I am grateful that yourself and the institution you represent support this event and reiterate the request and hope that you would consider joining not only the congress, but also addressing our esteemed delegates” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is scheduled to hold in June.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Tinubu APC leader insults party chairman Odigie-Oyegun
Buhari President shares laugh with Fayose, Obasanjo at Council meeting
Assets declaration trial S/court rejects FG appeal against Saraki
Bukola Saraki Saraki ya gayyaci Emmanuella yar wasan barkwanci zauren majalisa domin tattauna kan yadda za'a bunkasa masana'antar nishadantarwa
Emmanuella Bukola Saraki invites comedienne to Senate house
A zauren majalisar dokoki Gobara a farfajiyar majalisar dattawa, yan majalisa sun tsere da gudu
Tinubu All aggrieved APC blocs Asiwaju must reconcile before 2019
2019 Election Timetable Here's why senators are fighting over voting sequence
National Assembly Fire accident sends Senators on the run
2019 Elections Senate confirms 7 new INEC commissioners

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death