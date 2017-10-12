Home > News > Local >

Sambo Dasuki :  Supreme Court fixes Jan 25 to hear former NSA’s appeal

Dasuki is challenging the June 16, 2016 decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja that dismissed his appeal challenging his continued detention.

  Published:
Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki play

(Punch)
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the appeal filed by a former National Security Adviser (NSA) retired Col. Sambo Dasuki until Jan. 25.

Justice Mohammed Dattijo had led the 5-man panel of justices that gave the date of the adjournment.

Dasuki, through his counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), has sought the order of the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

He averred that the judgment of the lower court had given the Federal Government the impetus to continue to keep him in detention.

Raji had also averred that the appellant had approached the court for the enforcement of his   freedom from detention after he had been granted bail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ECOWAS court had also in October 2016, ordered for the applicant’s release from detention.

Dasuki was dragged before the FCT High Court by the defendant on two separate charges of alleged illegal diversion of about 2.1billion US dollars meant for arms purchase.

NAN recalls that Dasuki is also being tried before the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges bordering on money laundering and alleged illegal possession of fire arms.

