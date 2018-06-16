Pulse.ng logo
Sallah: 2 hospitalised as hoodlums fight in Dutse – Police

The Spokesman of the Police in the state, Mr Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Saturday.

  • Published:
The Police in Jigawa says two persons, a suspect and a victim, are receiving treatment after hoodlums fought in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Police in the state, Mr Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Jinjiri said the people were hospitalised as they sustained various degree of injuries after a clash between the hoodlums on Friday at Limawa village.

On Friday, at about 7 p.m., a team of policemen attached to Dutse Division brought one Abubakar Musbahu, aged 22 and resident of Gwari village unconscious.

“One Latti Sani, aged 26 and a resident of Shuwarin village in Kiyawa Local Government Area, stabbed him with knife and as a result he sustained serious injuries, while Sani was beaten up by the mob,” Jinjiri said.

The spokesman, who could not give reason or cause of the fight, however said that the police have commenced investigation to unravel the skirmish.

According to him, the victims were taken to Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse for medical attention.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

