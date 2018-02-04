Home > News > Local >

RTEAN urges FG to hands off control of fuel distribution

Musa Isiwele RTEAN urges FG to hands off control of fuel distribution

Alhaji Musa Isiwele, the National President of RTEAN told newsmen on Sunday in Abuja that the situation of fuel in the country had made it impossible to control transport fare.

  • Published:
RTEAN play

RTEAN

(rtean)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has urged the Federal Government to stop controlling the distribution of fuel and endeavour to end scarcity in the country.

Alhaji Musa Isiwele, the National President of RTEAN told newsmen on Sunday in Abuja that the situation of fuel in the country had made it impossible to control transport fare.

There is no way the unions can control transport fare until petrol is available; for now there is no regulation on transport charges until fuel supply normalises.

“I call on Federal Government to hands off fuel business; If government says today that I have no hand in fuel, you will see availability of fuel and the price will come down,” he said.

The RTEAN boss said the association was set to create about 4.5 million jobs through its nationwide mass transport scheme.

Let me tell you, I don’t want to reveal our plans, Nigerians will know our plans on the day of unveiling. You should also know such jobs have to do with government partnership and this will happen in no distance time.

“April or May this year, we will let the cat out of our bag.

“We are running a nationwide mass transit scheme in which most of the vehicles will be dedicated to the unemployed, disabled and the less privileged in order to support the Federal Government for the benefit of the good people of Nigeria.

“This will help in reducing the hardship in the movement of commuters and boost the economy of Nigeria’s transport system,” Isiwele said.

He said the union also planned to establish modern Motor Parks in 36 states of the country including FCT.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border...bullet
3 In Enugu Police arrest 3 suspects after trailing stolen vehicle to Abiabullet

Related Articles

Special Report How Lagos State Governor Ambode plans to ban danfo buses
In Ekiti Power struggle sees RTEAN boss murdered
Saraki Senate working to reposition transport sector
Fashola Minister orders removal of trucks from highways
Fayose Residents hold massive rally in support of Governor
Road Safety FRSC gets support for Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs)
Overloading FRSC partners with Transport Unions to fight against traffic violation
Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Permanent Secretary criticises agency's officials
Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria “We should shun all tendencies to be in a haste"
RTEAN Nigerian investor buys land in Abuja for members

Local

In Ondo State APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board
Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister
Isaac Adewole FG plans to roll-out nationwide screening for cancers
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Ajimobi’s wife tasks women on righteousness
Buhari was wrongfully advised to visit Cross River by the Governor
Presidential Visit APC in Nasarawa urges residents to give Buhari rousing welcome