The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun said on Saturday that 210 persons lost their lives with several others injured in various auto crashes across the state in 2017.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Clement Oladele, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Oladele, who stated that 365 crashes were recorded in the state during the period, explained that the figure had reduced compared to 270 deaths in 386 crashes recorded in 2016.

He noted that the the rate of road traffic crashes had reduced by 4.7 per cent during the period compared to previous year.

According to the sector commander, a greater percentage of the accidents were due to speeding, break failure, usage of mobile phone while driving, wrongful overtaking and tyre burst.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to be cautious and avoid traveling when visibility is blurred.

Oladele said the advice became necessary as intense haze had reduced visibility, especially in the early mornings and late evenings.

He enjoined motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic regulations and follow instructions from FRSC patrol teams and other traffic agencies.

“The FRSC will continue to intensify effort at sensitising motorists at different motor parks on safe driving and dangers involved in not obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility of all and sundry,’’ he said.