Rev Mbaka says President Buhari is in a horrible bondage

Mbaka, who endorsed Buhari in the buildup to the 2015 election, said the president is hypnotised and held in a horrible bondage.

play Rev Father Ejike Mbaka (Punch)
Popular Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is trapped in a horrible bondage.

Mbaka, who endorsed Buhari in the buildup to the 2015 election, made this known during his first service of the year on January 1, 2018.

Change or you will be changed – God said that Buhari is in trouble. Buhari is hypnotised. Buhari is in a horrible bondage. Buhari’s mantra has been cannibalised," Mbaka was quoted as saying.

In furtherance, he reportedly said: “The Lord says captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued. Things are very very difficult, hard and tough nowadays. The hardship is not from God, they are man-made.

“The wicked cabal and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari. His good intentions have been kidnapped.

“President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately. Heaven demands Buhari, our president, to change all those who are holding and caging him in captivity. If he will not change them, he will be changed.

“Mr. President, wake up, sit up. God said you are toying with the privilege given to you. There is no time. Nigerians are dying in your hands. People are not happy with your system.

Mbaka endorses Abubakar Atiku

In the last days of December 2017, Rev. Mbaka endorsed the candidacy of ex-Vice President, Abubakar Atiku saying has what it takes to make Nigerians smile.

Mbaka also called on his members to pray for the blessing and protection of God on the former Vice-President.

The priest, who was Buhari’s staunch supporter, also said that the President has been a stubborn resistance against negotiations.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

