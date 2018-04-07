Home > News > Local >

Rev. Kukah says Boko Haram has not been defeated

Boko Haram Terrorists are still in charge – Fr. Kukah

  • Published:

The priest said that the Federal Government’s offer of amnesty to the terror group, shows that they have not been weakened.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah has said that Boko Haram is still very much alive in Nigeria.

According to the priest, the Federal Government’s offer of amnesty to the terror group, shows that they have not been weakened.

The military had earlier claimed that the dreaded terror sect has been defeated.

Daily Post reports that Kukah said “I think I was one of the first people to raise the issue of amnesty about five years ago, I know how much we were vilified.

“But I was pretty convinced about what I was saying that for me, if you mention the word amnesty, Nigerians think it simply means shaking hands and telling everybody to go home.

“If Boko Haram has been perceived to be as so weakened as it is, we would not be talking about negotiation. So clearly, those with superior information and superior knowledge – which is what government is all about – know something that the rest of us don’t.”

ALSO READ: 'Stop crying and fix Nigeria,' Matthew Kukah tells President

Kukah faults FG’s looters list

Speaking on the recently released looters list by the Federal Government, Kukah described it as diversionary.

He said “From the last local government chairman, senator, president, governor; it would be nice to know one single politician who has run for office with what you call ‘hard-earned’ money.

“Corruption is not something that government fights, government might offer a lead, but it will get you to nowhere unless you have the buy-in of the people.”

Bishop Matthew Kukah had earlier called on President Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Troops kill 5 terrorists, recover AK 47 rifles
Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor says Buhari will seek re-election by force
Buhari President will seek NASS approval over release of $1bn - Presidency
Yahaya Danjuma Meet Edo IDP with amazing score in 2018 UTME
RCCG Adeboye prays for release of all girls in Boko Haram captivity
Boko Haram Troops kill 5 insurgents, recover arms in Adamawa

Local

Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed stops payment of pension to ex Govs, Deputies
Offa Robbery Gov. Ahmed offers N5m for information on attackers
Ikeja Bus Terminal Lagos to cater for 4m daily, 800 buses to start operations
Governor Ayo Fayose bans Orji Kalu from Ekiti state
Fayose Governor bans Orji Kalu from Ekiti state
Federal Fire Service saves properties worth N26.4bn in Lagos
In Lagos Fire Service rescue 1,300 in six years — Fadipe