Rev. Kukah says Boko Haram has not been defeated

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah has said that Boko Haram is still very much alive in Nigeria.

According to the priest, the Federal Government’s offer of amnesty to the terror group, shows that they have not been weakened.

The military had earlier claimed that the dreaded terror sect has been defeated.

Daily Post reports that Kukah said “I think I was one of the first people to raise the issue of amnesty about five years ago, I know how much we were vilified.

“But I was pretty convinced about what I was saying that for me, if you mention the word amnesty, Nigerians think it simply means shaking hands and telling everybody to go home.

“If Boko Haram has been perceived to be as so weakened as it is, we would not be talking about negotiation. So clearly, those with superior information and superior knowledge – which is what government is all about – know something that the rest of us don’t.”

Speaking on the recently released looters list by the Federal Government, Kukah described it as diversionary.

He said “From the last local government chairman, senator, president, governor; it would be nice to know one single politician who has run for office with what you call ‘hard-earned’ money.

“Corruption is not something that government fights, government might offer a lead, but it will get you to nowhere unless you have the buy-in of the people.”