Resumption :  Rivers govt bemoans poor turn of pupils

The Commissioner for Education in Rivers, Tamuno-Sisi Jaja, on Tuesday  lamented the poor turnout of pupils and students  in  primary and secondary schools.

Jaja spoke on the sidelines of  his ongoing inspection of schools in Port Harcourt.

He expressed regret that some schools were yet to reopen for academic activities inspite of  several notices on the Monday resumption date issued  by the Ministry of Education.

“The low turnout of pupils and non-compliance to our directive  is quite worrisome.

“However, we are impressed with the level of compliance by private schools that have re-opened for academic activities,” he said.

Jaja said the ministry would continue to monitor and enforce  resumption of  schools in the state.

