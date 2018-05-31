Resume in 48 hours or face dismissal, UCH tells JOHESU members

news

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has directed members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in its employment to resume duties within 48 hours or face dismissal.

The directive was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday by the institution’s Director of Administration, Mr Adeyemi Siyanbade.

He said that the directive was in line with a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and dated May 28, 2018.

“The Board of Management at its emergency meeting of 31 May, 2018, therefore directed that all members of JOHESU currently on strike should return to work within 48 hours from the date of this notice.

“Failure to resume within the stipulated period will lead to being considered as having absconded from work, an offence which attracts immediate dismissal in line with the Public Service Rule NO.030413.

“All staff on GL13 (CONHESS13), Assistant Director or its equivalent and above, being management staff, should not be involved in the strike action.

“All Heads of Departments and Administrative Units are directed to bring the content of the circular to the attention of their staff for strict compliance,’’ the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that JOHESU, an amalgamation of five health workers unions, began a strike on April 17, crippling health services across the country.