Reps to investigate Offa bank robbery

The House of Representatives on Thursday, resolved to investigate the Offa bank robbery which occurred on April 5, that resulted in the death of some police officers and civilians.

This was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Olayonu Danladi (Kwara-APC)), representing Ifelodun, Offa Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara state.

Moving the motion, Danladi said the robbery was carried out by a gang of 30 which invaded the town in a convoy of 10 vehicles.

He stated that the robbers commenced their attack by invading the police station in Offa where some police officers were killed before they attacked various banks in the town, killing innocent civilians and bank workers.

He expressed displeasure that such scale of attack could occur because the security system was overwhelmed.

”This is an issue that calls for serious concern. The citizens have the right to security and the right to life as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution and this cannot be undermined.

“This dastardly acts of robbery that occurred in Offa, Kwara state has become a recurring scenario for the armed bandits to first overcome the police before unleashing mayhem on citizens and workers.

“It means the security operatives are not capable of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians. The banks in Kwara South are all closed as a result of the incident, which constitutes grave danger on the state’s economy’’, Danladi said.

Contributing to the motion, Rep. Beni Lar (Plateau-PDP) stated that the nation was becoming a beehive of crime that have remained unsolved.

She emphasised that the National Assembly must intervene to find out the truth about the state of the nation’s security apparatus.

Similarly, Rep. Ahman Pategi (Kwara-APC), stated that the fact that there was no reinforcement to back-up the police in Offa while the robbers carried out their operation.

Pategi said this cast doubts about the effectiveness of the security structure and painted them in bad light.

He said that the fear of the public needed to be allayed.

Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lasun, in his ,said that there was a possibility that students in institutions of higher learning in Offa who were cultists might be responsible for the heinous crime.

Also, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu-PDP) said that there was an avalanche of criminal activities nationwide, saying the root causes of the problem seemed not to have been addressed.

Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Orker Jev declared that the nation was becoming an urban jungle, insisting that it looked like both the citizens and the security forces were afraid of the criminals.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House in its resolution condemned the robbery attack and mandated the House Committee on Police Affairs to carry out the probe.

It said it should investigate as to how such a deadly robbery took place which would assist the police to prevent a future occurrence.

The House also commiserated with the people and government of Kwara and the police over the loss of so many lives and the destruction of property.