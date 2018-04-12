Home > News > Local >

Reps to investigate Offa bank robbery

Offa Robbery Attack Reps to investigate Kwara bank robbery

This was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Olayonu Danladi (Kwara-APC)), representing Ifelodun, Offa Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwara Gov warns against politicizing Offa robbery incident play

Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed and Information minister Lai Mohammed

(Kwara State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives on Thursday, resolved to investigate the Offa bank robbery which occurred on April 5, that resulted in the death of some police officers and civilians.

This was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep. Olayonu Danladi (Kwara-APC)), representing Ifelodun, Offa Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara state.

Moving the motion, Danladi said the robbery was carried out by a gang of 30 which invaded the town in a convoy of 10 vehicles.

He stated that the robbers commenced their attack by invading the police station in Offa where some police officers were killed before they attacked various banks in the town, killing innocent civilians and bank workers.

He expressed displeasure that such scale of attack could occur because the security system was overwhelmed.

This is an issue that calls for serious concern. The citizens have the right to security and the right to life as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution and this cannot be undermined.

“This dastardly acts of robbery that occurred in Offa, Kwara state has become a recurring scenario for the armed bandits to first overcome the police before unleashing mayhem on citizens and workers.

“It means the security operatives are not capable of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians. The banks in Kwara South are all closed as a result of the incident, which constitutes grave danger on the state’s economy’’, Danladi said.

Contributing to the motion, Rep. Beni Lar (Plateau-PDP) stated that the nation was becoming a beehive of crime that have remained unsolved.

She emphasised that the National Assembly must intervene to find out the truth about the state of the nation’s security apparatus.

Similarly, Rep. Ahman Pategi (Kwara-APC), stated that the fact that there was no reinforcement to back-up the police in Offa while the robbers carried out their operation.

Pategi said this cast doubts about the effectiveness of the security structure and painted them in bad light.

He said that the fear of the public needed to be allayed.

Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lasun, in his ,said that there was a possibility that students in institutions of higher learning in Offa who were cultists might be responsible for the heinous crime.

Also, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu-PDP) said that there was an avalanche of  criminal activities nationwide, saying the root causes of the problem seemed not to have been addressed.

Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Orker Jev declared that the nation was becoming an urban jungle, insisting that it looked like both the citizens and the security forces were afraid of the criminals.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House in its resolution condemned the robbery attack and mandated the House Committee on Police Affairs to carry out the probe.

It said it should investigate as to how such a deadly robbery took place which would assist the police to prevent a future occurrence.

The House also commiserated with the people and government of Kwara and the police over the loss of so many lives and the destruction of property. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Buhari Why President declared second term ambition before London tripbullet
3 Buhari Presidency reveal plans to disrupt President's London staybullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Kwara Gov warns against politicizing sad incident
Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
In Kwara Aftermath of Offa bank robbery: Bank in Omu-Aran remains shut
Saraki Senate President wants more women in governance in 2019
Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives
Offa Robbery Attack Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed while fighting thieves
Offa Robbery Kwara Gov calls on police, army to work together
Flop of the Week Anyone who had the job of protecting the people of Offa has failed
Offa Robbery Attack I-G deploys 3 mobile force units to Kwara, Taraba
Offa Robbery Attack Saraki commiserates with IG of Police, Idris

Local

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis
Offa Robbery Attack Kwara Govt. to procure more Armored Personnel Carriers
Oyo State Assembly
In Oyo Anti-grazing bill scales second reading in state Assembly
dan dan Atiku Abubakar yaji ba dadi daga Kotu
In Lagos Atiku’s son launches fresh legal battle over children’s custody, rejects N250,000 monthly upkeep
Fashola during visitation to the Mainland Independent Power Project, Lagos
Sadanobu Kusaoke Japan will support Nigeria to develop more power projects