Reps set up committee to investigate Maina's reinstatement

The House of Representatives has also set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina despite pending corruption charges against him.

During the Senate's plenary session on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, lawmakers of the upper legislative chamber questioned how the wanted ex-chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was controversially recalled and promoted to head the Ministry of Interior's human resource department.

While sitting for its own Tuesday session, the House also set up its own committee to investigate the "resurfacing, reabsorbing and subsequent elevation" of Maina.

The motion of urgent public importance was raised by Hon. Adams Jagaba, with representatives also urging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the runaway Maina for prosecution.

In 2013, the ex-Pension reforms boss was dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

He allegedly embezzled over N100 billion meant for pensioners across the country before he fled abroad after he was indicted, evading the EFCC.

On Monday, October 23, after his reinstatement drew public outcry on the government, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Maina's 'disengagement' and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall.

ALSO READ: Senate sets up committee to probe Maina's reinstatement

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, have been reported to be instrumental to Maina's recall, but, Dambazau's press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, released a statement on Sunday, October 22, to clarify that Maina was recalled through the office of the head of service.

After submitting a full report on Maina's recall and posting to the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on Monday, Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, denied that she had anything to do with Maina's return.

However, fresh documents have emerged and revealed that all three top officials, AGF Malami, Dambazau and Oyo-Ita, were involved in Maina's recall.

During Tuesday's session, the House also vowed to recommend strong sanctions against anyone implicated in the scandal.