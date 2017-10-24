Home > News > Local >

Reps set up committee to investigate Maina's reinstatement

Maina Reps set up committee to investigate ex-pension chief's reinstatement

Reps have set up their own investigations into the Maina corruption controversy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina play

Former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House of Representatives has also set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina despite pending corruption charges against him.

During the Senate's plenary session on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, lawmakers of the upper legislative chamber questioned how the wanted ex-chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was controversially recalled and promoted to head the Ministry of Interior's human resource department.

While sitting for its own Tuesday session, the House also set up its own committee to investigate the "resurfacing, reabsorbing and subsequent elevation" of Maina.

The motion of urgent public importance was raised by Hon. Adams Jagaba, with representatives also urging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the runaway Maina for prosecution.

In 2013, the ex-Pension reforms boss was dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

He allegedly embezzled over N100 billion meant for pensioners across the country before he fled abroad after he was indicted, evading the EFCC.

On Monday, October 23, after his reinstatement drew public outcry on the government, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Maina's 'disengagement' and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall.

ALSO READ: Senate sets up committee to probe Maina's reinstatement

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, have been reported to be instrumental to Maina's recall, but, Dambazau's press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, released a statement on Sunday, October 22, to clarify that Maina was recalled through the office of the head of service.

After submitting a full report on Maina's recall and posting to the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on Monday, Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, denied that she had anything to do with Maina's return.

However, fresh documents have emerged and revealed that all three top officials, AGF Malami, Dambazau and Oyo-Ita, were involved in Maina's recall.

During Tuesday's session, the House also vowed to recommend strong sanctions against anyone implicated in the scandal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's governmentbullet
3 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa...bullet

Related Articles

Maina Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye
Buhari President lands in Niger for ECOWAS meeting
Maina Presidency says Buhari followed due process in dismissing ex-pension chief
Maina 'Embattled ex-pension boss is hiding in DSS safe house' - EFCC source
Maina Sacked ex-pension boss 'on the run' again
Abdulrasheed Maina Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement
Abdulrasheed Maina Fresh documents reveal how AGF, Oyo-Ita, Dambazau reinstated ex-pension boss
Abdulrasheed Maina Arrest ex-Pension boss and sack Malami, Danbazzau - PDP

Local

Nigerian judges
Corruption US partners Nigeria on handbook for complex financial crimes
Generator (Illustration)
Sunday Oduntan Ban power sector stakeholders from using generators
Alleged N11bn Fraud Shema’s trial to begin Feb.13
Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor approves promotion of 1578 civil servants