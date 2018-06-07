Pulse.ng logo
Reps has passed 222 Bills since its inauguration in 2015

Namdas made this known in Abuja at a news conference to mark the third anniversary of the 8 assembly.

The 8th House of Representatives has passed 222 Bills since its inauguration in 2015, Spokesman of the house, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa), has said.

“In the last three years in office, we have introduced 1,473 bills and 90 of the bills were on constitutional amendment.

“A total of 519 of the bills are awaiting second reading while 284 bills have been referred to various committees of the house.

“One hundred and twelve bills are awaiting consideration and 222 bills have been successfully passed by the 8th House of Representatives,” he said.

Namdas said that there were 22 “negative bills’’, those that were thrown out by the house during the period and that 23 bills were withdrawn by the leave of the house.

He stated that the lawmakers worked closely with the Executive to bring the country out of recession, recalling that the house organised sectoral debate where stakeholders deliberated on way out of the recession.

Namdas said that the widely-celebrated Not-Too-Young-to-Run Act was a product of the 8th National Assembly.

He also said that the North-East Development Commission Act was a product of the house during the period.

In the next one year, we shall ensure that we double our efforts to ensure that Nigerians get the dividends of democracy.

“We shall ensure that good laws to help executive are made for the good of the country,” he said.

The spokesman, however, said that some resolutions of the house were not being implemented by the executive.

According to him, some of our resolutions are being implemented but majority are not and it is a problem for the house.

He stressed the need for improvement in the implementation of resolutions of the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Assembly has adjourned until July 3. 

