Reps fail to veto Buhari on Peace Corps bill

The House of Representatives has failed to veto President Muhammadu Buhari's decision on the Peace Corps Establishment Bill.

President Buhari had withheld accent to the bill on February 27, 2018, sighting security reasons.

The bill was, however, reintroduced to the House by Kogi lawmaker, Sunday Karimi.

But, at plenary on Thursday, May 24, 2018, lawmakers, mostly from the north, kicked against the National Assembly’s veto of the bill.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria had existed as a non-governmental organisation.

The bill is however seeking to establish the Corps as a government agency.

This, President Buhari said would not be possible owning to paucity of funds.

Some lawmakers also expressed concerns that members of the Corps may start bearing arms if the bill was assented to.

But the Peace Corps national commandant, Dickson Akoh, has described the rejection of the bill as a conspiracy against Nigerian youths.

