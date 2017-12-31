news

Late Senator Francis Okpozo's widow, Mrs. Anna, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint another member of the family for the board appointment given to her late husband.

The late Senator's name was among the list of Board appointments released by the Federal Government on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Okpozo was appointed as Chairman of Nigeria Press Council.

Following the criticism that trailed the list of appointments , which also had two other names of dead men on it, the Presidency said the list was originally compiled in 2015.

Okpozo's wife said she was surprised her late husband's name appeared on the list, adding that she was not offended by it.

She acknowledged the appointment of one of her sons, Harrison Okpozo, as member of Board of National Commission for Museums and Monuments, and urged Buhari to consider any member of the Okpozo family to replace her late husband.

She said: "I want to tell Mr. President that my husband that he gave appointment is no longer alive. To be frank, if not for my husband, he would not have got the votes he got in Delta State during his primaries, and the main election he tried even though he was starved of funds.

"During‎ the President’s inauguration, my husband was in Abuja. When the President was away attending to his health, my husband fell sick. I appeal to the President to consider any other person from the family to take the place of my late husband.

"I am not picking any offence at all because as a President, he cannot know everything about everybody in the whole country. Maybe he had delegated the thing (selection) to some people to do and they did not consult but just published it (list).

"My husband died on December 26, 2016. So, I cannot cry over split milk. He is gone; the living can forge ahead. But I commend Buhari for remembering my son."

The two other dead persons who made the list were; Chief Donald Ugbaja who was appointed member of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC). He died on the November 29, 2017.

Reverend Christopher Utov who was appointed member of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, died in March 2017.