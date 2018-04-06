Home > News > Local >

Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG

Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG

Okowa made the call at the inauguration of Episcopal House, Chapel of Resurrection Conference Hall and other residential blocks of the Anglican Communion, on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta play

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged the Federal Government to include names of present and previous political office-holders, irrespective of political parties, who looted public funds, in the looters’ list.

Okowa made the call at the inauguration of Episcopal House, Chapel of Resurrection Conference Hall and other residential blocks of the Anglican Communion, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the list of looters should not be limited to some people and should be done with honesty.

“In whatever the government is doing, they should ensure that list of every person who has looted in governance is released. It should not be limited to any particular party.

“It should not be held in such a manner that Nigerians will begin to think and have doubts, and I believe that in everything we do, we must be honest,’’ he said.

Okowa said that insecurity in terms of Boko Haram and herdsmen-farmers’ clashes had impacted negatively on the economy of the nation.

He, however, called on Nigerians to work closely with security operatives so as to achieve positive result in securing the communities and the people.

According to him, I believe that a lot has been done by the government at the states and local government levels in terms of security.

Until we begin to engage more of our youths to ease the level of unemployment, it may become very difficult for us to tackle the issues of insecurity in the country.

“For the herdsmen-farmers clashes, a committee has just been inaugurated and there is a lot for us to talk about.

“We must have a policy direction that will bring hope to the farmers and to also ensure some level of partnership in future.

“There is no direct policy as it stands now and it is definitely going to be very problematic because we are calling on Nigerians to embrace agriculture.

“If the farmers are not able to defend their produce, then obviously, there will be a major problem. I hope that very soon we will find a light of hope for going forward.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Ibori PDP showers praises on ex-governor despite stealing $250m
Delta College of Education Provost warns new students against cultism
NFF Awards Inaugural edition marred by tepid speeches, music performances and technical glitches
NFF Awards Victor Moses wins Player of the Year as FIFA President attends
Alhaji Sule Lamido Lead with fear of God, ex-Governor charges leaders
Okowa Governor calls for sustainable peace in Delta state
Taoeed Adedoja Ex-minister drags PDP to court, seeks Secondus' removal
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 14, 2017]
Uche Secondus PDP now has one of the best set of national leaders - Metuh says
In Delta NYSC calls for end to communal clashes

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, dust haze on Saturday
Escape Nightclub in Lagos
Noise Pollution FCTA to remove lounges, night clubs in residential areas
Osinbajo says Jonathan, PDP stole Nigeria's resources
Yemi Osinbajo VP attends pastors conference in Ibadan, says Nigeria has bright future
In Port Harcourt Journalists called to be their ‘brother’s keeper’