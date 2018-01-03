Relatives await phone call after Chief Kukah's abduction

news

Relatives of the abducted Chief of Agom Akulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Yohana Sidi Kukah, on Wednesday said they were yet to receive a phone call from the alleged kidnappers.

A Community Leader in Ikulu, Dr Yusuf Tanko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no one within the family of the traditional ruler or anyone in the community had been contacted by the kidnappers 24 hours after his abduction.

“Usually, kidnappers would contact a family member but we are yet to receive any,” he said.

Tanko claimed that the alleged kidnappers, who numbered about 15, came on footpath and armed.

Another resident, Mr Micha Dauda, said the suspected kidnappers were reported to have walked on footpath after carrying out their act from Ikulu through to Crossing village.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, however said the command was communicated around 8.45 a.m, adding that frantic effort had been put in place to unravel the abductors.

Mrs Felicia Kyomson, Administrator of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council, declined comment over the incident.