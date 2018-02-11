Home > News > Local >

Rehabilitation work begins on Port access roads

Rehabilitation work begins on Port access roads

  • Published:
Bad roads at the entrance of Apapa Wharf seaport, which also house Dangote Flour Mills.

(New Telegraph NG)
The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (FMPWH) on Sunday said that rehabilitation of port access roads to ease gridlock has begun.

Mrs Olukorede Keisha, the Supervisor of the ongoing reconstruction of Apapa Wharf Road project, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Keisha said that this was as a result of the pledge by Aliko Dangote in November to repair the roads as construction work progressed on the main project.

AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd at a stakeholders meeting in November took up the responsibility to repair the Port Access Roads.

She said that the rehabilitation works which began on Jan. 29 would be completed by the end of February.

Dangote is fulfilling his promise to Nigerians by instructing his company, AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd to start palliative works on Liverpool road starting from Area B Police station.

“The works include desilting of all drains, carting away of debris, grading of all bad portions, filling with stone base and asphalt overlay of severely failed sections.

“The palliative work started since Monday, 29th January.

“Desilting of drains and carting away of debris/refuse is ongoing at Beechland through Coconut( Oshodi bound) as we speak.

“Also, work has started on Tin Can gate 2 (Oshodi bound). Excavation of terribly distressed portion has began, while filling with hardcore has been done in some sections in preparation for the Stone base layer after which asphalt will be laid on it.

“All these are temporary measures aimed at ameliorating the discomfort of motorists pending the final approval of the reconstruction with concrete by the Ministry (FMPWH).

“The palliative works will be through on or before February ending,” she said.

The supervisor appealed to road users to be patient around construction zones, adding that AG Dangote was working hard to complete ongoing reconstruction on schedule.

A NAN Correspondent who took a trip on the highway reports that workmen were seen using different equipment laying asphalt and stone base at Liverpool Road.

NAN reports that the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had on June 17, 2017 signed a N4.34 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd., and some other stakeholders for the reconstruction of the four-kilometre Apapa-Wharf Road.

The project, with a completion period of one year, is funded by AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd., the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Flour Mills of Nigeria.

