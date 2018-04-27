Read today's newspaper headlines

news

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Senate probes Buhari over constitutional breach

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate alleged breach of the constitution by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate invites Buhari to joint session over lingering insecurity

The Senate yesterday resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the two chambers of the National Assembly after due consultations with the House of Representatives to brief it on why the state of insecurity in the country has lingered despite several interventions.

NEC bans open grazing as herdsmen attacks persist

The National Executive Council (NEC) yesterday approved the recommendation of its sub-committee that open grazing of cattle be banned across the country.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Killings: Senate summons Buhari as herdsmen attack another Benue church

The Senate, yesterday, concurred with the House of Representatives when it summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before a joint session of the National Assembly to address it on the spate of killings in the country.

Killings: Don’t play into hands of agents of disunity, Buhari begs Benue people

PRESIDENT Mohammadu Buhari has advised the people of Benue State against playing into the hands of those he described as enemies of the state.

No going back on recovery of looted funds - Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said in Bauchi yesterday that his resolve to ensure the recovery of looted resources was unshakable, saying his administration would also ensure the judicious utilisation of the funds.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Benue: Killer herdsmen are sponsored, says military

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Thursday that the fresh rounds of killings in Benue State were being sponsored.

Leaked WASSCE papers: Police begin investigation as PUNCHman petitions Lagos CP

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for some website operators who threatened to deal with a PUNCH reporter, Samson Folarin, for his report exposing examination malpractice in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Killings: Catholic bishops ask President Buhari to resign

Amidst growing concerns about the recent killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the country, including two Catholic priests and 15 other worshippers in Benue State, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

I’ll Win Re-election in 2019, Buhari Assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has again re-echoed his decision to seek re-election in 2019, assuring his supporters that he is confident of winning.

Saraki: Executive Had Enough Time to Seek Approval for $496m Expenditure

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has revealed that there was ample time for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek the approval of the National Assembly for the withdrawal and payment of $496 million for the 12 Super Tucano aircraft procured from the United States Government.

Senate Demands Inclusion of Subsidy in 2018 Budget

The Senate Thursday directed its Committees on Appropriation and Public Accounts to liaise with the executive arm of government to ensure that appropriation for fuel subsidy is introduced in the 2018 budget.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Stakeholders outline ways to deepen Nigeria’s capital market

In a friendly and educative session on Thursday, investors, regulators, shareholders and other stakeholders discussed major issues facing Nigeria’s capital markets, probable solutions and means to deepen the market.

$496m aircraft purchase: Senate, House of Reps seek further guidance on next steps

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have taken a decision to seek further guidance on how to handle the alleged constitutional breach by President Muhammadu Buhari in authorising the payment of $496 million to the US government without approval from the National Assembly.

Hospitality firms hold back investments in northern region on security challenges

In spite of the several assurances from the present administration on addressing security challenges, especially in the northern region of the country, local and foreign investors in the hospitality industry are still reluctant to expand their presence in the region beyond Abuja, the Federal capital territory, which they presume to be safe.