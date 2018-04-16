Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, April 16, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

How 2015 poll was rigged in North – Tanko Yakassai

Elder statesman and prominent politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has disclosed that massive rigging took place in the North in the 2015 general elections.

Tinubu meets Buhari in London

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Reserves inch closer to $47b on stable oil price

The positive development in international price of crude oil and the producers’ cut agreement have continued to strengthen Nigeria’s external reserves buffer and supporting the currency defense of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

It’s impossible to recover all looted funds – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that it will be impossible for his administration to identify and recover looted funds of the country.

5 dead, 50 houses razed, as Kogi communities clash over cashew

Harvest from a disputed cashew plantation, weekend, led to a fracas that claimed the lives of five people, with over 50 houses razed at Aloko-Oguma in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

2019: IBB endorses SDP

Former Military President and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, General Ibrahim Babangida, IBB, yesterday shocked many when he openly declared support for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, led by former Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Knocks as Buhari says he hasn’t done too badly

The Peoples Democratic Party, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights and the Campaign for Democracy on Sunday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for saying he had not done badly, as well as blaming past leaders for the poor state of the economy.

Killer herdsmen: Obaseki imposes 90-day ban on grazing in Edo communities

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday announced a ban on grazing in some communities attacked by suspected herdsmen in the state.

Badaru, Akeredolu head APC convention panel

The All Progressives Congress has constituted a 68-member National Convention Committee.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Babangida: I’ll Support Anything Targeted at One Nigeria

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has said he will support any project, organisation or body whose objective is to achieve one Nigeria.

Buhari to Meet Trump April 30, Holds Talks With Theresa May Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues on the fight against terrorism and economic ties between Nigeria and the United States, the White House announced yesterday.

Adeosun Explains Reinstatement of Trading on Oando Shares

The Minister of Finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and aggrieved shareholder groups yesterday were at daggers drawn over the events in the last one week pertaining to the lifting, reinstatement and lifting again of the technical suspension placed on Oando’s shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the minister’s subsequent removal of the acting director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Abdul Zubair over the fiasco and his replacement with Ms. Mary Uduk at the weekend.