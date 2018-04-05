Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, April 5, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari okays $1 billion to buy arms, Fayose kicks

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of equipment for the military to prosecute the fight against insecurity in the country.

APC governors backtrack, join President against tenure extension

At last, governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have moved against the controversial tenure extension for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led executive and opted to hold congresses at all levels of government.

NNPC pledges to assist National Assembly in passage of PIB

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has pledged commitment to the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Gunmen wipe out Taraba family of 4 despite military presence

Tragedy struck again in Taraba State on Wednesday wiping away a family of four despite the ongoing military operation dubbed ‘Operation Ayem Akpatuma’ meant to quell insurgency and incessant militia onslaughts on innocent farmers and communities in the state.

Alleged $49.8bn unremitted oil funds: Why Diezani was not indicted - Makarfi

Nearly five years after the allegation by then governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,, now Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, failed to remit about $49.8 billion into the Federation Account, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has given insight into why former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, was not indicted by his Senate Committee that investigated the matter.

24 APC govs back Buhari to end Oyegun, others' tenure

Barely 24 hours after the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, ended in deadlock on Tuesday, the governors appeared to have had a change of mind and agreed to conduct fresh congresses for officers in the three tiers of government.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

FG demands justice for Rep’s son killed in UK

The Federal Government has demanded justice from the UK Government on the killing of a Nigerian, Mr. Abraham Badru, by a gunman in London.

Six passengers, driver die in Lagos crashes

No fewer than six Lagos residents on Wednesday lost their lives in crashes in the Ikorodu and Ilasamaja areas of the state.

Dapchi: Leah’s mum to attend Abuja prayer session today

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram, will on Thursday (today) attend a special prayer session for her daughter’s release in Abuja.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

MPC eyes inflation expectations, data in decision to hold rates

Nigeria’s central bank left its key interest rate at a record high of 14 percent to fight inflation as its awaits confirmation from data of deceleration in the headline consumer price index (CPI) in Africa’s largest economy.

Low contributors, returning expatriates pull N22 billion from pension purse

Nigerian workers whose Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balance stands at N550, 000.00 or below at retirement, as well as expatriates who worked in Nigeria and have returned to their home countries have taken away N22.07 billion from pension funds since take off of the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS).

Environmental group’s lawsuit threat puts Shell’s global business at risk

Environmental rights activists, Friends of the Earth Netherlands has said it will take oil giant, Shell to court if it does not act on demands to stop its destruction of the climate.