Read today's newspaper headlines

For today, Wednesday, April 4, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

APC’s tenure extension talks end in deadlock

A closed-door meeting by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 22 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve the controversy over tenure extension for the John Odigie-Oyegun-led executive ended in a deadlock yesterday.

Fresh hope for economy as CBN’s policy committee resumes meeting

The nation’s economy may be exiting a six-month apathy and cautious mode imposed on it by the standoff between the federal legislature and the executive, as the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be ready today.

INEC inaugurates voter education, publicity committee ahead of Ekiti poll

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State and the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday resuscitated the State Implementation Committee on Voters Education and Publicity (SICVEP).

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Governor Bello falls off car, on POP

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is said to be currently on Plaster of Paris, POP, following injuries he sustained while alighting from his vehicle last Friday at Old Market in Lokoja, the state capital, on his way from Abuja.

Ogun pastor beheads secret lover, buries body in Church

An acclaimed Pastor of the Holy Gathering Evangelical Church of God, Papalanto, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, Oluwatobiloba Ipense, has been arrested for allegedly killing his secret lover, Railat Sanni, for ritual purposes.

Buhari, APC governors meeting deadlocked

THE meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors yesterday, ended in deadlock.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Herdsmen/farmers’ crisis: Buhari orders assessment of damage in Benue, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency to commence an assessment of the extent of damage in communities affected by violence caused by herdsmen-farmers’ clashes in some parts of the country.

Obasanjo not qualified to accuse anybody of corruption – Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to accuse anyone of being corrupt.

Gunmen invade Kogi police station, kill two cops

Two police officers and one detained suspect have been shot dead by yet-to-be identified gunmen who invaded Gegu Police Station on Lokoja-Abuja Road on Tuesday.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Ahead of CHOGM, Buhari Heads to London on Private Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria on April 9 for London, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20 in the British capital.

NHIS Boss in Another Controversy, Ignores TSA, Moves to Invest N25bn in FGN Bonds

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, is embroiled in yet another controversy following his decision to invest at least N25 billion of the scheme’s funds in government securities through Cowry Asset Management Limited.

Nwabueze Backs Danjuma, Insists Nigerians Have Constitutional Right to Self-Defence

Renowned constitutional lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, threw his weight behind the call by a former defence minister, General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd), for Nigerians to defend themselves against the marauding Fulani herdsmen who have killed hundreds of people nationwide, owing to what Danjuma blamed on as the collusion of the military with the killers.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

No functional tomato processor in Nigeria despite billions from FG

Nigeria’s Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) provided money running into billions of naira to Dangote Tomato, Erisco Foods, Vegefresh Group and Savannah Group to enable them process fresh tomatoes into triple concentrate, but none of them is currently doing so.

Hurdles hound FG’s plan to recapitalise troubled DisCos

BusinessDay has learnt that the Federal Government is considering raising its stake in the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to 60 percent from the current 40 percent as part of moves to improve the fortunes of the DisCos but analysts say hurdles against it are enormous.

Nigeria economy on the positive trajectory in Q1 2018

The first quarter of 2018 recorded a number of improvements on the economic front over the previous quarter of last year. Helped by recovering crude oil prices and higher oil production, the economy is seen on a positive path.