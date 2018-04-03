Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, April 3, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

PDP asks INEC to proscribe APC for campaigning with ‘looted’ funds

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded an immediate proscription of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly financing President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign with looted funds.

Buhari presides over most corrupt government in history, Fayose alleges

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over the most corrupt government in Nigeria’s history and was protecting looters of the country’s commonwealth under his watch.

29 killed in military, Boko Haram crossfire

It was a black Easter in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, as no fewer than 29 persons were feared killed in a crossfire between the Boko Haram insurgents and the military on Sunday.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Obasanjo attacks Buhari again, says government incompetent, ineffective

The Presidency kept mum, yesterday, as former President Olusegun Obasanjo again lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, describing it as an incompetent, ineffective and non-performing government.

Security breach: Senate c’ttee indicts EFCC

THE Senate has indicted the Acting Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and the commission for failing to obtain authorisation from the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major- General Babagana Monguno (retd) and President Muhammadu Buhari in the attempt to arrest former Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Ita Ekpenyong, and his counterpart in NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke in Abuja.

FG accuses Benin, Cameroon republics of sabotaging local rice production

The Federal Government is to initiate an awareness campaign to sensitise Nigerians on inherent dangers in consuming imported rice, and accused neighbouring Benin and Cameroon of making policies to undermine the country’s rice revolution.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Ex-Gov Aliyu, Nwaboshi fault looters’ list, threaten court action

A former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, and the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaboshi, have faulted the fresh looters’ list released by the Federal Government on Sunday.

Policemen threaten to frame journalists, collect N10,000 bribe

Policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Imo State Police Command, have been accused of collecting a N10,000 bribe from some journalists.

Obasanjo attacks Buhari again, says he’s a failure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop giving Nigerians excuses, adding that the attitude was why he had not achieved results.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Winnie Mandela, Anti-apartheid Icon, Dies at 81

Winnie Madikizela Mandela, the former wife of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela, died on Monday aged 81, according to Reuters news agency.

PDP Seeks APC’s Proscription, Looters’ List Gets Knocks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately proscribe the All Progressives Congress (APC) following allegations that it financed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign with looted funds.

ARISE Fashion Week Ends With a Bang, Nigerians Yearn for More

The Arise Fashion Week came to an exciting end Monday with international models drawn from across the globe and a cross-section of Nigerians who religiously followed every minute of the show explicitly betraying their nostalgic emotions and wishing the three-day show never ended.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigerian Stock Exchange taps EFCC for Milost investigation

The market regulations unit of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is putting finishing touches to an on-going investigation that would see anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), go after Milost Global, Inc and other market operators found guilty of any wrongdoing or aiding an alleged share pump and dump activity in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s game designers fight for their cut on mobile

Travelling across Lagos is like tackling an obstacle course, one packed with corrupt police officers, gaping potholes and badly driven, banana-yellow “danfo” buses - not to mention the traffic jams that appear from nowhere in the middle of the day.

You are running a failed government, Obasanjo tells Buhari

Again, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday criticised and lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Federal Government being led by President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing hardship on Nigerians and running ineffective economic policies which has crippled businesses, causing economic woes in the country.