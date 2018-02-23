Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Friday, February 23, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

EFCC ‘investigates APC’s National Working Committee’

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have begun beaming its searchlight on how the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has been spending party funds.

Stop lying to Nigerians over insecurity, PDP, Fayose tell FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, criticised the Federal Government for “misleading Nigerians” with information suggesting security operatives had rescued some of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in Yobe State.

Reps order stoppage of $1.8 billion turn-around maintenance of refineries

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) to stay action on the plan to expend $1.8 billion on the turn around maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s four refineries.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Oyegun working against me in APC - Tinubu

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has taken another dimension with the party’s lead trouble shooter, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu accusing the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun of erecting barriers to peace in the ruling party.

$2.1bn arms cash: Ihejirika to be grilled in Lagos after Abuja interrogation by EFCC

After being interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja for two days, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), is to face another panel of the anti-graft agency in Lagos.

Dangote Group’s revenue exceeds $4.1bn in 2017; to invest $4.6bn in sugar, rice, others in 3 yrs

President and Chief Executive, Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, has said his companies annual revenue for 2017 exceeded $4.1 billion.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Missing schoolgirls: Dapchi residents stone Yobe governor’s convoy

THE visit of Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, to Dapchi was cut short as angry residents of the town pelted his convoy with stones.

2019: Buhari tells APC govs to give him more time to decide

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening told state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress to give him more time to decide whether or not he would seek re-election in 2019.

You’re undermining peace efforts, Tinubu tells Oyegun

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has accused the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of undermining his peace efforts.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Confusion as Yobe Gov Says No Missing Dapchi Girl Has Returned

Confusion reigned on Thursday as there was conflicting information from several government sources about the fate of students who were declared missing after a Boko Haram attack on Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area, Yobe State.

Buhari Meets APC Governors, Seeks More Time to Decide on Re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday night met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the Presidential Villa, Abuja and demanded more time to make up his mind on his next move.

FG Can’t Build Critical Infrastructure Alone, Udoma Insists

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, has told the leadership of the National Assembly that since government alone cannot shoulder the provision of critical infrastructure and provide investment capital needed to drive the process, it has decided to not just partner with the private sector for investment funds, but also make the environment attractive to investors.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Ghana IPO offers clues to MTN Nigeria valuation

An upcoming initial public offering of MTN Group’s Ghanaian unit may have helped unravel the valuation of its Nigerian business which is set to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), as soon as mid 2018.

NNPC's N286bn fuel subsidy losses since Oct symbolizes failed model

The inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to operate as a fully integrated oil company is taking a toll on the country and is a symbol of growing pains at the state owned oil firm.

Investors are "more relaxed" about Nigeria – Standard Chartered

A flurry of improved economic indicators is helping Africa’s largest economy warm its way back to foreign investors, according to Steve Brice, the chief investment strategist at Standard Chartered, who says he is dealing with fewer questions about Nigeria compared to some 18 months ago.