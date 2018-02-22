Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, February 22, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Senators indict, sack election sequence dissenter, Adamu

The crisis in the Senate over the order of next year’s general elections took a new twist yesterday as the Northern Senators’ Forum announced the removal of its chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa).

Marketers threaten depots’ shutdown over oil subsidies

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu over the non-payment of their outstanding subsidy in excess of N650 billion.

Lagos battles to keep wastes at bay

The rains are coming early this year, a frightening development that may spell doom for residents of the coastal city.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

111 Yobe schoolgirls not accounted for – Yobe police boss

NO less than 111 schoolgirls of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State cannot be accounted for in the aftermath of an invasion by Boko Haram insurgents Tuesday night, according to the state Police Commissioner, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu.

Power supply worsens as TCN records 6 systems collapse

The nation’s epileptic power situation is set to worsen as Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, recorded six systems collapses in January 2018.

NCAA, AIB launch probe after Dana Air plane overshoots runway

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has commenced investigation into how Dana Air plane overshot the runway at Port Harcourt International Airport.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Boko Haram attack: 48 schoolgirls found, 46 still missing, says Yobe govt

Forty-eight of the missing 94 pupils of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, have come out of hiding.

Soldiers frogmarch pupil to death for lateness …as Zamfara teacher flogs another to death

The family of Queendaline Ekezie, a 15-year-old pupil of Army Day Secondary School, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State, are inconsolable after two soldiers in the school allegedly snuffed life out of her during a rigorous punishment.

There is still high-level corruption in Nigeria — Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said there is still high-level corruption in the country, noting that “we cannot continue with these negative things.”

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Boko Haram: 48 Missing School Girls Return as Buhari Dispatches Ministers to Yobe

Forty-eight of the 94 girls declared missing on Tuesday after a Monday evening Boko Haram attack on Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, have returned to the school, the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Mohammed Lamin, said on Wednesday.

Fuel Scarcity May Linger as Marketers Issue 14-Day Ultimatum over Unpaid Subsidy Claims

There may be no end in sight for the lingering fuel shortage in the country as depot owners under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) have given the federal government and its agencies 14 days to approve and pay off its remaining subsidy era indebtedness amounting to over N650 billion to them and all other petroleum marketing companies.

FG Mobilises CBN, IFC, Others to Finance Modular Refineries

The federal government on Wednesday said it was talking with potential financiers, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to provide contributory finance to investors in modular refineries in the Niger Delta region.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Barclays confirms Teleology as 9mobile preferred bidder

Barclays Africa has officially written to Teleology holding limited, informing the company that it is the preferred bidder for the 9mobile sale, BusinessDay has gathered.

Manual aircraft towing at Nigerian airports costs airlines N1bn annually

All 30 international airlines operating in Nigeria pay a minimum of N1billion annually into the coffers of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL) and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) to tow their aircraft to the Skybridges, which is the final point to disembark for passengers, BusinessDay’s findings show.

Banks, set to enforce NIN as only acceptable means of identification

Banks in Nigeria are set to enforce the National Identity Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as the only acceptable means of identification and verification for all financial transactions in the country.