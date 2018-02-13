Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Tuesday, February 13, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Knocks for FG, police as Benue leaders, panel meet on killings

Benue leaders yesterday expressed their disapproval of the Federal Government’s handling of killings by herdsmen in the state.

Health sector dips as more Nigerian doctors move abroad

More reasons have emerged on why no fewer than 5,405 Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses are currently working with the British National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom (U.K.) and why many more will join the league.

Ogoni kick against N3 billion consultancy contract for clean-up

Tension is brewing over a purported plan to award N3 billion contracts to three consultancy firms for the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

We’ll implement security solutions that ‘ll stand test of time – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that his government has the grasp of the security challenges in the country and was determined to implement solutions that would stand the test of time.

Beheaded farmer: We’ll deal with herdsmen our way – Agbekoya

Following killings by herdsmen across the country since the beginning of the year, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said his government has grasp of the security challenges in the country and is determined to implement solutions that would stand the test of time.

Pro, anti-Yusuf protesters take over NHIS office

No fewer than 50 policemen, yesterday, took over Office of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, in Abuja, following staff protests over the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Herdsmen slaughter cop, kill two civil defence men in Benue

The Benue State Police command has said that the body of one of the officers it declared missing after an attack by Fulani herdsmen on Saturday night at the Azege-Ayilamo community in the Logo Local Government Area of the state had been found.

Mind your own business, Ortom tells Lalong

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has told his counterpart in Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, to ‘mind his own business’ and not to interfere with the issue of Benue.

Police arrest married man for death of lover’s father

A married man, Segun Oluwole, is cooling his heels in police custody after the death of his lover’s father on Olaoluwa Street, Oluwo, in the Ope Ilu area of Ogun State.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Finally, Govs’ Forum Backs State Police as Buhari Vows to End Security Challenges

State control of police gained more strategic converts Monday as the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) threw its weight behind the idea that has been variously thrown up as the panacea for worsening insecurity in the country.

Osinbajo: Let’s Handle Herdsmen – Farmers’ Violence with Open Mind

Finding solutions to the perennial crises between herdsmen and farmers in several communities in Nigeria could only be achieved if the issue is approached with an open mind, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

FG: Nigeria’s Power Sector Loses N24bn Monthly to Diesel Generators

Nigeria’s electricity sector is losing N24 billion monthly to the diesel generator market, which consumers especially heavy electricity users like industries embrace as an alternative to power their homes and operations, the federal government has disclosed.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Crisis deepens in health insurance sector over the reinstatement of Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to reinstate suspended executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, is receiving a push back from operators in the sector.

Expectations high as banks set to release 2017 full-year results

Full-year financial results of Nigeria’s top banks are expected as early as next week to break the bearish sentiments that have taken over the market.

Nigerians go bearish on Bitcoin despite rebound in international markets

Nigerians are yet to recover their appetite for Bitcoin transactions despite a rebound in cryptocurrency trade in the international markets.