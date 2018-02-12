Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, February 12, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Two policemen missing, seven killed in Benue, Kaduna, Plateau attacks

Violence continued in Benue State at the weekend as suspected Fulani herdsmen ambushed a police patrol team at Tse-Akpam Azege in Logo Local Government Area.

Airlines to save N11.6b yearly from removal of VAT, others

The planned review and removal of the mandatory Value Added Tax (VAT) on all air travel tickets issued in the aviation sector will save local airlines at least N11.55 billion in revenue yearly.

Slash legislators’, ministers’ pay by half, Sanusi tells Buhari

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II has canvassed for a review of the salaries of National Assembly members and minsters by half with a view to creating more jobs for Nigerian unemployed youths.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Fuel crisis: PDP, APC in verbal war over President’s role

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were yesterday locked in a war of words over the propriety of President Muhammadu Buhari continuing to serve as Minister of Petroleum Resources, given the attendant fuel crisis in the country.

More companies flout NSE’s post listing requirements

THE number of companies flouting the post listing requirement of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, regarding timely disclosure of financial performance rose by 37.5 percent in 2017, prompting shareholders to call for sanctions on directors of the companies.

Benue killings: We can’t continue to promote sycophancy, mediocrity - Ortom

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has vowed to protect the people of the state in line with the oath of office he swore to always tell the truth.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Trial of fresh 1,000 Boko Haram suspects begins today

The Federal Goverment, through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) will on Monday (today) resume the trial of suspected Boko Haram insurgents detained in various locations of the country.

Expose killer herdsmen, Sanusi tells Miyetti Allah

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has charged herdsmen, under the aegis of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, to fish out criminal elements among them.

Pastor arrested for car snatching

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the General Overseer of God’s Favour Ministry, Iba, Lagos State, Daniel Onwugbufor, for alleged car snatching.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Dollars pour into Nigeria as net inflow turns positive for first time since 2012

More dollars poured into Nigeria than exited through the Central bank in 2017 for the first time since 2012, according to data compiled by BusinessDay and sourced from a report on the apex bank’s website that put net inflows at $12 billion.

Banks brace for IFRS 9 adoption

Nigerian banks are getting ready for the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 9, which could see their Non-Performing Loan (NPLs) ratios begin to creep up as lenders may be forced to make new provisions for loans that were hitherto not recognised.

Patronage to weaken Buhari as 2019 elections near

Reminiscent of the past, analysts say president Buhari may get increasingly weaker as party primary nears as he will be required to deal with endless requests from party faithfuls from now onwards.