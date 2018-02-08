Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, February 8, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Sack police chief Idris now, Reps tell President Buhari

The House of Representatives yesterday unanimously called for the immediate sacking of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Abubakar Nuhu Danburam (APC, Kano) at a plenary presided over by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Health stakeholders fault Yusuf’s reinstatement as NHIS boss

Stakeholders in the health sector, led by the Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), have condemned the reinstatement of suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf.

DPR urges NNPC to increase fuel supply to northern states

Officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kaduna Zone have appealed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to increase fuel supply to seven states under the zone.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Replace IGP now, Reps tell Buhari as Army deploys troops to Benue, other

The Federal Government, yesterday, ordered immediate deployment of troops to Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Kaduna states to contain insecurity in the six states.

2019: I have no preferred candidate - Obasanjo

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that he has no plan of imposing any Presidential candidate on the country in 2019, saying he remained an elder statesman with a passion for a greater Nigeria.

Suspended NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf resumes tomorrow

Normalcy prevailed at the premises of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Wednesday, following the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary, Prof Usman Yusuf, who is expected to resume Thursday, even as organised labour expressed shock.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

PDP, ASCSN, lawyers knock Buhari for recalling NHIS boss ..Why Buhari reinstated Yusuf – FG source

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has said the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is “another dent on the anti-corruption war.”

Killings by herdsmen: Reps want IG sacked, Senate rejects Benue panel report

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over his “lack of capacity” to address security challenges in the country, particularly the killings by herdsmen in Benue State and the insecurity in Kano State.

Lagos fake lawyer caught after 15-year practice

Fifteen years after allegedly acting as counsel, the law has caught up with a fake lawyer, Chris Elisha, at the Ojo Magistrate’s Court, Lagos State.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

In New Onslaught, Buratai Orders Troops Deployment in Benue, Taraba, 4 Other States

In a major response to the incessant killing of farmers by armed herders as well as other violent crimes, including kidnapping and cattle rustling, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, wednesday ordered the deployment of troops in Benue State and five others, stretching across the North-west, North-east and North-central regions of the country.

Sack IG Idris for Incompetence, House Tells Buhari

In what could be considered a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the House of Representatives wednesday passed a motion calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to replace him with a more professional police officer.

Obasanjo: I Have No Candidate For 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo wednesday declared that he had no candidate for any political office in the 2019 general elections, saying he would remain an elder statesman with a passion for a greater Nigeria.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Connect Maritime, NPA flag off sea-based container shuttle to Apapa

As part of the plans to boost export trade and reduce the rate of congestion on Apapa roads, Connect Maritime Services Limited in conjunction with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has flagged-off the movement of export cargo from Ikorodu area to Apapa port, using waterways.

Banks’ cost cutting sees contract staff jump 60% in 2017

Nigerian banks are slashing the staff strength of top paid employees (Executive and Senior staff), but increasing the number of junior and contract staff as the sector gradually evolves into one where customers continue to conduct more business online.

Reservoir Capital acquires 60% stake in Kainji Power Holding Limited

Canada based, Reservoir Capital Corporation (Reservoir) has announced its completion of a Heads of Agreement with Kainji Power Holding Limited (KPHL) respecting a share exchange transaction that will result in Reservoir owning a 60 per cent stake in KPHL and KPHL beneficiaries holding jointly 76.7 per cent of Reservoir.