Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, February 5, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Reps uncover another 'missing' $202m from NIA

Another $202 million belonging to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) could be missing as the House of Representatives claims the amount is yet to be accounted for.

Drama, confusion as Babangida 'disowns' quit advice to Buhari

It was confusion yesterday as former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, allegedly disowned a statement in which his aide Kassim Afegbua quoted him as asking President Muhammadu Buhari to drop his re-election bid over some negative realities in the polity.

Fresh controversy rages over Lagos land use charge policy

Fresh widespread opposition may await the Lagos Government’s newly passed bill on land Use Charge policy, if indications emerging from the sector’s major players are anything to go by.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Hike in Lekki toll: Motorists, commuters call for Ambode’s intervention

MOTORISTS and commuters have pleaded with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, to intervene and order a reversal of toll increased last week Thursday at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, along Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Herdsman attacks Ondo woman in her farm

A 28-year-old mother of two, Florence Godday, escaped death by the whiskers in Igbo Abo community in Akure North area of Ondo State, as a herdsman attacked her with a machete and attempted to rape her in her farm.

Alleged missing $44m: NIA cash still intact - Reps

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Safety and National Intelligence investigating sudden disappearance of $44 million from the vault of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, and true citizenship of its new Director-General, Rufai Abubakar, yesterday, confirmed that the money was still intact but was simply re-located for safe keeping.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Relocate to Kano, Gov Ganduje tells herdsmen

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday called on all Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the country, especially in Benue and Taraba states, to relocate to Kano State.

Confusion as IBB disowns statement on 2019 issued by spokesman

There was confusion on Sunday over two statements purportedly written by a former military dictator, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, which bordered on the 2019 elections, the herdsmen/farmers’ crisis and other issues plaguing the nation.

Morocco humiliate Eagles 4-0 to win CHAN title

Morocco on Sunday hammered the Super Eagles 4-0 in the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

FG to Tighten Noose Around Tax Defaulters by Obtaining Bank Details

The federal government is currently working on modalities to implement the common reporting standards (CRS) in the country, which would enable it to obtain every taxpayers’ information directly from the commercial banks.

Ganduje Urges Fulani Herdsmen to Relocate to Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday called on all Fulani herdsmen resident in other parts of the country, especially Benue and Taraba States, to relocate to Kano since the state has vast grazing land to accommodate them and their cattle.

IBB Speaks to THISDAY, Affirms Statement, Says Nigeria Needs New Breed of Leaders

Following the confusion that arose from a counter-statement purportedly issued by former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida yesterday retracting an earlier statement in the day, in which he called for a new generation of leaders to assume the mantle of leadership in the country come 2019, the retired military general spoke exclusively to THISDAY saying that his “original statement still stands”.

__________________________________________________

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigeria risk premium hits 4-year low

The risk premium or extra yield demanded by foreign investors to hold Nigerian dollar debt is retreating as oil prices race to multi-year highs.

FG burns N191bn on dollar subsidy for companies in 2017 crude swap deals

Nigeria’s unsustainable subsidy for the consumption of petrol has the economy bleeding from both ends as the Federal Government burnt N191 billion subsidising foreign exchange for companies in its Direct Sales-Direct Purchase agreement who exchange crude oil for refined products, and N746.79billion on petrol subsidy since February 2017.

Forget second-term bid, we need a younger person, IBB tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has had another blow dealt to his second-term ambitions as another of his contemporaries, the man who overthrew his government in 1984, Ibrahim Badamosi Babagida (IBB) released a statement yesterday asking him not to contest for a second term.