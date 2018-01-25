Read today's newspaper headlines

news

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Thursday, January 25, 2018:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

'Government takes Obasanjo's warning in good faith'

Reactions continued, yesterday, to former President Obasanjo’s letter advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

Tank farm explodes in Lagos

A wild fire yesterday razed an oil tank farm belonging to Stallionaire Oil at Ijegun, Satellite town, Lagos State. The fire, which went almost out of control, caused panic among residents of Satellite Town and Ojo area. Thankfully, no human life was lost.

SGF halts display of campaign materials at FEC meeting

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has halted the distribution of fez caps and branded materials promoting the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 election.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Obasanjo’s letter: More reactions as 2019 campaign materials surface at FEC

Mixed reactions, yesterday, trailed the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on President Muhammadu Buhari to sidestep a second term bid just as campaign materials supportive of a second term for the President flooded yesterday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Inferno as 6m capacity petrol storage explodes in Lagos tank farm

A tank farm belonging to Stallonaire Nigeria Limited, located in Ijegun Egba area of Satellite Town, Lagos, went up in flames yesterday, destroying a 6,000,000-litre capacity tank, which had some petrol in it.

EFCC detains Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCc, has reportedly detained the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

INEC ends voter registration Dec

The Independent National Electoral Commission has asked prospective voters to approach the nearest registration centres to register as the Continuous Voter Registration will stop in December.

Atiku, Fayose meet in Ekiti, knock Buhari

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, met behind closed doors in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

FG Deflects Obasanjo’s Criticism, Lists President Buhari’s Achievements

Twenty-four hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo issued a 13-page statement admonishing President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest 2019 polls because of his perceived failure, the federal government wednesday in Abuja responded to Obasanjo, saying it has accepted his admonition in good faith.

President Taps Edward Adamu New CBN Deputy Gov

President Muhammadu Buhari has tapped Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, a Christian from Gombe State, as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace Mr. Suleiman Barau who retired last month.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Obasanjo’s seven letters till date have preceded fall of incumbent presidents

Two-time former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written seven letters criticising incumbent presidents since 1976- when he stepped aside for first executive president, Shehu Shagari, and history shows that all of those letters marked the beginning of the end for their targets.

9mobile may file for bankruptcy as p

otential investor pulls out

Analysts say the recent development in the 9mobile bidding process where Bharti Airtel, one of the five listed potential investors has pulled out, may leave the telecommunications company with no other choice but to file for bankruptcy.

Oil industry records milestone with arrival of Total Upstream’s Egina FPSO in Lagos

Nigeria yesterday itched towards the realisation of the$16billion Egina project as its Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading unit (FPSO), the largest in the country and indeed in Africa arrived Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) where the integration of six locally fabricated modules will take place over the next few months.