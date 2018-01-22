Read today's newspaper headlines

news

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Petrol queues return despite NNPC’s sufficiency claims

Consumers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in Lagos and Abuja, saw the return of long queues at filling stations at the weekend.

Government uncovers Islamic State network in Nigeria

A group, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), is operational in North Central and South South Nigeria. It deploys foreign terrorists that unleash mayhem on communities, with a view to exacerbating ethnic and religious tensions.

Health status may determine Buhari’s 2019 bid

The state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health could determine whether he seeks re-election in 2019 or not.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Jonathan is Nigeria’s poorest ex-president – envoy

FORMER Career Diplomat and retired Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan, has remained one of the poorest former Nigerian leaders, even in Africa, in recent years.

Herdsmen set Falae’s farm ablaze in Ondo

SUSPECTED Fulani Herdsmen have stormed the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, located at Ilado near Akure, the Ondo state capital, setting it on fire.

Stock market makes history with N16.15tr capitalisation

THE total value of shares on the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, rose to N16.15 trillion last week, the highest in the 57 years of the Exchange, with investors gaining N2.6 trillion in a three-week boom dominated curiously by lowly priced Tier-2 and Tier-3 banks.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Aide: Buhari’ll consider his health before deciding on second term

President Muhammadu Buhari will consider his state of health before taking the decision on whether to seek re-election in 2019 or not, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated in an interview on Sunday.

Buhari lacks physical, intellectual capacity to govern – Na’Abba

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Umar Gali Na’Abba, has said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the physical and intellectual capacity to govern Nigeria.

Fuel queues return to Lagos, Ogun

Long queues of desperate motorists and other users of Premium Motor Spirit returned to many filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states on Saturday and Sunday after a brief relief from the severe scarcity of the product that rocked the country from December to early this month.

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

With Equities Market Sustaining Gains, Elumelu Confident of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

On the eve of his departure for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic recovery on the back of fiscal and monetary policies that have steered the country in the right direction.

Suspected Herders Set Falae’s Farm Ablaze, Casualties Recorded in Another Adamawa Clash

The end of the conflict between farmers and herders of cattle in the country was nowhere in sight at the weekend, as men suspected to be herdsmen yesterday set ablaze the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Chief Olu Falae, just as an unspecified number of persons were reportedly killed and homes destroyed in violent reprisals in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Central Bank Holds Rates, Considers Emergency MPC Meeting in February

In the absence of a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Bank announced yesterday that it shall continue to retain the key monetary policy variables as decided by the MPC at its last meeting in November.

BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Customs defies FG on tomato policy for greenhouse equipment

The implementation of a Federal Government policy to stimulate increase in tomato production has remained stalled since May 2017, as it appears the Nigerian Customs service has continued to disregard the policy which would have opened up investments in greenhouse farming

Frontier markets valuation hit highest level since 2014

The MSCI Frontier Market Index that tracks stocks from nations such as Nigeria, Argentina and Kuwait has seen its valuation soar this year to the highest since at least 2014.

Emefiele says no cause for concern over cancelled MPC meeting

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has allayed the fears of Nigerians and the international community over the inability of the Bank to hold the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting earlier scheduled for Monday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 23, 2018 due to the non-confirmation of the MPC nominees.